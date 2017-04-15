Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
“It is unfortunate that a U.S. District Judge has chosen to side with the convicted prisoners in one of their many last-minute attempts to delay justice. This decision is significantly out of step with precedent from the Eighth Circuit and the U.S. Supreme Court. Attorney General Rutledge plans to immediately appeal to the Eighth Circuit and ask that today’s injunction imposed by the district court be lifted.”The speed of the appellate process becomes key. One of the drugs to be used and the most controversial, the sedative midazolam, expires at the end of the month. The condemned offered expert testimony that there were doubts about the effectiveness of anesthetizing inmates against the searing pain that can be caused by injection of potassium chloride to stop the heart. A paralytic, vercuronium bromide, is the second drug used.
The threat of irreparable harm to the plaintiffs is significant: if midazolam does not adequately anesthetize plaintiffs, or if their executions are “botched,” they will suffer severe pain before they die. Defendants argue that plaintiffs “do not meet the standard for irreparable harm because their allegations and evidence of harm are entirely speculative” As this Court finds that plaintiffs have shown a significant possibility that they will succeed on the merits of their method of execution claims based on midazolam, the Court rejects this argument and finds that this factor weighs in favor of granting preliminary injunctive relief.
The Court finds that, at this stage of litigation, plaintiffs have demonstrated a significant possibility that the firing squad is a reasonable alternative. The Court is not finding that the firing squad is a feasible alternative to the Arkansas Midazolam Protocol, it simply acknowledges that plaintiffs have demonstrated that there is a significant possibility of it being so, based on the evidence presented to the Court during its evidentiary hearing.
It would be inequitable under the circumstances for this Court to dismiss this case without hearing evidence on whether the state’s intended use of midazolam would violate the Eighth Amendment. The circumstances are that, within the past week, a “circuit split” appears to have developed on this very issue.Here's the judge's preliminary injunction order.
Showing 1-1 of 1
So, explain to me why it is acceptable for Republicans to re-write to rules to…
I'll bite, Plainjim. Given decades of reputable studies showing the death penalty has NO deterrent…
Judge Kristine Baker delivered her opinion at around 6 am this morning, also halting the…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings