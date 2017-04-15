Police kill robbery suspect n West Memphis, State Police to review

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
Shortly after 7 a.m. police were alerted to an armed robbery at a West Memphis motel when they encountered an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect.Fox 13 in Memphis reports events began with a robbery of America's Best Value Inn at 2411 East Service Road along I-40. They found a suspect at the Steeplechase Apartments nearby.
According to initial statements given to state police special agents, when local police approached the suspect at 2408 Talonwood the individual brandished a gun, leading police to fire on the suspect. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. No police officers were wounded.
The body of the suspect will be turned-over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination.
The name of the deceased has not at this time been confirmed.
