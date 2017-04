Police kill robbery suspect n West Memphis, State Police to review

click to enlarge WMC NEWS

SHOOTING SCENE: West Mempis apartments.

Shortly after 7 a.m. police were alerted to an armed robbery at a West Memphis motel when they encountered an individual matching the description of the robbery suspect.

According to initial statements given to state police special agents, when local police approached the suspect at 2408 Talonwood the individual brandished a gun, leading police to fire on the suspect. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene. No police officers were wounded.



The body of the suspect will be turned-over to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination.



The name of the deceased has not at this time been confirmed.



From the Arkansas State Police Fox 13 in Memphis reports events began with a robbery of America's Best Value Inn at 2411 East Service Road along I-40. They found a suspect at the Steeplechase Apartments nearby. A witness told FOX13 he saw police chasing a man on foot and one officer fired several shots. The man was reportedly struck in the head and fell to the ground.