The Easter open line: It's all about death

click to enlarge READY AND WAITING: But will Arkansas's killing room be used Monday?

Jesus was a convicted criminal executed by the state. — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) April 16, 2017

Here's the Easter Sunday open line.Twitter is full of commentary aboutWill the state killing assembly line begin at 7 p.m. Monday or not? How many of the original eight condemned men will be killed if the process does resume and continues over the next 240 or so hours? That's in the hands of appellate courts, which haven't yet sent signals.Critical is the. If I had to guess, I'd say even that conservative court would hesitate to jump in and restart executions hours after a district judge issued a 101-page opinion following four extended days of testimony. I'd think, even if they did ultimately reject her findings about the shortcomings of the access to legal counsel in Arkansas and the threat of cruel punishment through a drug injection process that has never been used in Arkansas but has failed other places, that they'd do so only after full and due consideration.But who knows? Republican legislators are ready to dispense with a hearing and string up for demonstrating against the death penalty. It was a terrible misjudgment on his part given the timing — on the same day he enjoined use of a critical execution drug. But the drug case itself was not frivolous and revealed in detail the dishonest, embarrassing and perhaps even illegal action by Arkansas to obtain killing dugs. The suit's allegations deserve a wide audience. As I mentioned earlier, events are being noted worldwide, with criticism from all over. A notable example wasthe Louisiana nun who wrote the book "Dead Man Walking" that became an award-winning movie and opera. I detect from Twitter that the governor's staff is getting touchy about criticism, including from the sister. Below,is his press aide.is a former staffer, now aligned political consultant, who managed his campaign.That drew these responses:Prejean took note ofdeployment of a reported 70 staffers to fight all weekend for death.She also rappedwho's been over the top on the topic, depicting constitutional issues as nothing but political posturing. Much more from the sister on her Twitter account.