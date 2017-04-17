ABC tries to placate operators of gambling machines in Baxter County

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
The director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control’s Enforcement Division is willing to personally make the call on whether or not area gaming machines are legal, he said Wednesday.
Director Boyce Hamlet met with 15 representatives from Twin Lakes Area fraternal organizations and businesses on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge 1714 of Mountain Home.
...“If you have a question about a game, if you think it’s iffy and you don’t want the agent to make the determination, call me,” Hamlet said. “I can send a supervisor; I can come out and look at it myself. Now, it may be that I look at some of these machines, and I say you can’t have them. But I will be open and fair about it. I want you guys to be successful.”
... “If you’ve been treated unfairly, I apologize,” Hamlet said. “We don’t have an ax to grind with the charitable organizations. We want you guys to be successful and give back lots of money to the community.”
