Monday, April 17, 2017

Arkansas Supreme Court vacates Griffen's temporary restraining order on execution drug use

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 6:37 PM

click to enlarge ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

The Arkansas Supreme Court has vacated a temporary restraining order issued by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen against the state from using the paralytic vecuronium bromide in its execution protocol. The drug's supplier, McKesson, filed a lawsuit alleging the state illegally obtained the drug. In light of the federal injunction, McKesson had requested to withdraw the suit and vacate the temporary restraining order, but Griffin had not signed off on the request at the time the Arkansas Supreme Court reassigned the case to Circuit Judge Alice Gray earlier today. The Supreme Court stepped in before Gray could sign off on the motions from McKesson. Chief Justice Dan Kemp and Justice Jo Hart dissented, saying they would have waited on the lower court.

McKesson plans to file a new complaint and ask for a temporary injunction or preliminary injunction, according to a source.

More shortly.

