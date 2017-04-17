2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (April 17, 2017) – Arkansas Community Foundation today announced the certified results of the ArkansasGives program, a one-day online giving event April 6 that resulted in $6.1 million for nonprofits statewide. Checks for their portion of the proceeds will be mailed to the nonprofits by early May.
More than 930 nonprofits statewide participated in ArkansasGives, raising a total of $5,646,007.01 from the 14,968 donors who made 23,178 online contributions through ArkansasGives.org. With the additional prize money from First Security Bank and Jane Hunt Meade and bonus dollars from Arkansas Community Foundation, a total of $6,166,007.01 will be distributed to participating nonprofits. Friends are invited to see a master list of participating nonprofits and the amounts they raised at www.ArkansasGives.org.
“The generosity of Arkansans continues to inspire and amaze us,” said Heather Larkin, Community Foundation CEO. “The average donation size was $250, but many of the gifts were near the $25 minimum level. And 24 percent of the donors made gifts to more than one charity.”
Participating nonprofits will receive a share of the $400,000 bonus pool provided by Arkansas Community Foundation. The pool will be split among the nonprofits on a pro-rated basis; for example, if an organization raised 1 percent of the total received on April 6, that organization would receive a corresponding 1 percent of the bonus pool or $4,000.
First Security Bank contributed $60,000 in prize money for nonprofits that raised the most dollars and received the most individual donations. The certified winners of the First Security Bank grand prizes, along with their prize amounts, are:
Small Nonprofit – Most Dollars
· Arkansas Emergency Medical Foundation - $5,000
· Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts - $3,000
· A-Camp, Inc. - $2,000
Small Nonprofit – Most Donations
· Lucie’s Place - $5,000
· Central Arkansas Library System Foundation - $3,000
· Cornerstone Transition Home - $2,000
Mid-size Nonprofit – Most Dollars
· Maggie House - $5,000
· Haven House - $3,000
· UAMS Medical Center Auxiliary - $2,000
Mid-size Nonprofit – Most Donations
· Maggie House - $5,000
· The CALL - $3,000
· Humane Society of Pulaski County - $2,000
Large Nonprofit – Most Dollars
· Arkansas Symphony Orchestra - $5,000
· St. Joseph School - $3,000
· Women & Children First: The Center Against Family Violence - $2,000
Large Nonprofit – Most Donations
· KUAR 89.1 & KLRE Classical 90.5 UA Little Rock Public Radio - $5,000
· Arkansas Foodbank - $3,000
· Arkansas Symphony Orchestra - $2,000
This year a new set of prizes (amounts listed below), for most donations by region were awarded to:
· Southwest – Southern Arkansas University Foundation - $200
· Northwest – Maggie House - $200
· Southeast – Vera Lloyd Presbyterian Family Services - $200
· Northeast – Food Banks of North Central Arkansas - $200
· Central – KUAR 89.1 & KLRE Classical 90.5 UA Little Rock Public Radio - $200
Nonprofit Category prizes (amounts listed below) were awarded to organizations that raised the most dollars in their categories of service:
· Faith Based – Searcy Children’s Home - $1,000
· Animal Welfare – Humane Society of Pulaski County - $1,000
· Economic Development – Freedom 5:one Ministries - $1,000
· Environment – The Nature Conservancy of Arkansas - $1,000
· Human Services – Maggie House - $1,000
· Education – St. Joseph School - $1,000
· Health – Arkansas Emergency Medical Foundation - $1,000
· Community & Civic Engagement/Public & Social Benefit – Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families - $1,000
· Arts & Humanities – Arkansas Symphony Orchestra - $1,000
2017 was the third and final year for ArkansasGives. The Community Foundation created the event to get people excited about giving to nonprofits at a time other than the traditional year-end and reach out to new givers; to expand marketing and fundraising capabilities for Arkansas nonprofits so that they can take advantage of social media and online giving to achieve their missions; and to increase awareness of the impact of nonprofits statewide.
ArkansasGives partner AT&T helps make the event possible by hosting the headquarters for the April 6 event. Media partners like THV 11 in Little Rock, KAIT 8 in Jonesboro, KFSM TV 5 in Fort-Smith-Fayetteville, iHeart Media, the Arkansas Press Association and Soiree magazine help spread the word about this giving opportunity.
Arkansas Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $156 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 27 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
