Attorneys for state, inmates propose new execution viewing policy

As directed byin her preliminary injunction order, lawyers for the state and for the men scheduled to be executed by the state have proposed a new plan for the lawyers of the condemned men to view the executions should a federal appeals court lift Baker's stay on the executions The proposal would allow attorneys to bring a cellphone into the Cummins Unit and turn it over to a Arkansas Department of Correction deputy director. Should an attorney wish to use the phone while in the execution viewing room, she could quietly exit the room and retrieve the cell phone from the deputy director and make a call, while another attorney stayed behind.Baker will have to approve the proposal.