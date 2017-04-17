Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 17, 2017

Attorneys for state, inmates propose new execution viewing policy

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 2:10 PM

As directed by U.S. Judge Kristine Baker in her preliminary injunction order, lawyers for the state and for the men scheduled to be executed by the state have proposed a new plan for the lawyers of the condemned men to view the executions should a federal appeals court lift Baker's stay on the executions.

Here's the proposed new policy.
The proposal would allow attorneys to bring a cellphone into the Cummins Unit and turn it over to a Arkansas Department of Correction deputy director. Should an attorney wish to use the phone while in the execution viewing room, she could quietly exit the room and retrieve the cell phone from the deputy director and make a call, while another attorney stayed behind.

Baker will have to approve the proposal.

Tags: , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • Supreme Court bars Griffen from hearing cases related to executions

    The Arkansas Supreme Court has barred Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen from hearing any cases involving the death penalty or the state's execution protocol. The Court said it would reassign cases currently before Griffen.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 17, 2017

  • UPDATE: State Supreme Court has not yet acted Ward execution stay

    The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected the state's request to lift the stay the Court put on the execution of Bruce Ward, who was scheduled to die today.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 17, 2017

  • State urges 8th Circuit to override execution stay

    This morning, attorneys for the state filed a reply brief to the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in response to an argument from attorneys for the men scheduled to be executed over 11 calendar days beginning today. The state wants the Eighth Circuit to override a stay of the executions granted by U.S. Judge Kristine Baker over the weekend.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 17, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation