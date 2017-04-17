Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, April 17, 2017

Arkansas Lottery Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 3:44 PM

BIG WINNERS: Eliberto and Anita Cantu
  • BIG WINNERS: Eliberto and Anita Cantu


Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30. He's the fifty-fifth million-dollar winner in the state, taking home the largest jackpot ever awarded in Arkansas. Cantu, 71, plans to do some traveling with his family, as well as working on rebuilding his home church and sister church.

Press release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery after the jump:
BIGGEST-EVER STATE LOTTERY WINNER EMERGES FROM HIDING
April 17, 2017
LITTLE ROCK – He’s the 55th lottery-made millionaire in the state, but with a $177 million dollar win, Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas, could make many more millionaires on his own. Mr. Cantu finally came forward today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket March 30.

As the state of Arkansas held its collective breath, the newly-minted multi-millionaire wisely got his financial ducks in a row before being the main attraction at a press conference held today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s offices downtown.

“All I can say is, we’re blessed – and keep buying lottery tickets!,” Mr. Cantu, 71, said at the press conference, where he was presented with an oversized check by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery director Bishop Woosley. A regular lottery player – in fact, the whole Cantu family plays – Mr. Cantu purchased the ticket while working in construction near Hazen. The winner’s son said his parents “still don’t believe it is real.”

They plan to do some traveling with his prize, which is the largest jackpot ticket ever sold in Arkansas, and will level and rebuild their home church, and its sister church, with part of the win: “He got up the other morning at 5:30, and realized he didn’t have to go!”

The $177,000,000 winning Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket was sold at All Stop Valero, 408 East 22nd St., in Stuttgart (Arkansas County). The retailer willreceive a $50,000 bonus commission on the sale.

About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery
Since its inception in 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has provided nearly $700 million for in-state college scholarships to Arkansas students, more than $2 billion in prizes to players, created more than 50 millionaires, and paid more than $190 million in commissions to Lottery retailers. More than 92 cents of every dollar of Lottery revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas. In fiscal year 2016, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery had nearly 2 million winners every month – more than 2,500 an hour.

About Mega Millions
Mega Millions was originally named The Big Game when the jackpot draw game launched in 1996. Five numbered balls are drawn from 1 to 75, and one numbered ball is drawn from 1 to 15. If all your numbers match those that are chosen, you win the jackpot, which starts at $15 million and grows until someone wins. The Megaplier option can multiply winnings by 2, 3, 4 or 5 times. The game is offered in 44 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Washington D.C. Mega Millions drawings are held Tuesday and Fridays in Atlanta.

Follow the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Visit MyArkansasLottery for more information on scholarships, winners, games, odds, promotions — and to join the free Play It Again™ Rewards Club. To hear winning numbers, call theWinning Numbers Hotline at 501-682-IWON (4966). To get help with problem gambling, contact the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
###

Tags: , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation