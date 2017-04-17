BIG WINNERS: Eliberto and Anita Cantu

BIGGEST-EVER STATE LOTTERY WINNER EMERGES FROM HIDING

April 17, 2017

LITTLE ROCK – He’s the 55th lottery-made millionaire in the state, but with a $177 million dollar win, Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas, could make many more millionaires on his own. Mr. Cantu finally came forward today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket March 30.



As the state of Arkansas held its collective breath, the newly-minted multi-millionaire wisely got his financial ducks in a row before being the main attraction at a press conference held today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s offices downtown.



“All I can say is, we’re blessed – and keep buying lottery tickets!,” Mr. Cantu, 71, said at the press conference, where he was presented with an oversized check by Arkansas Scholarship Lottery director Bishop Woosley. A regular lottery player – in fact, the whole Cantu family plays – Mr. Cantu purchased the ticket while working in construction near Hazen. The winner’s son said his parents “still don’t believe it is real.”



They plan to do some traveling with his prize, which is the largest jackpot ticket ever sold in Arkansas, and will level and rebuild their home church, and its sister church, with part of the win: “He got up the other morning at 5:30, and realized he didn’t have to go!”



The $177,000,000 winning Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket was sold at All Stop Valero, 408 East 22nd St., in Stuttgart (Arkansas County). The retailer willreceive a $50,000 bonus commission on the sale.



