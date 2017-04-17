Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 17, 2017

Business Chinese pet treat company to open $5 million facility in Danville

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 1:13 PM

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission (AEDC) announced today that a Chinese company will invest $5 million to locate a new pet-treat facility in Danville. The company, Pet Won Pet Products, will create 70 new jobs at the 28,887-square-foot facility, according to ADEC. The facility was formerly home to Petit Jean Poultry.

“Foreign-owned companies currently operate more than 230 facilities throughout the state and we anticipate that number will continue to grow,” said ADEC executive director Mike Preston in a press release. “Pet Won Pet Products’ announcement of plans to locate their new operation in Arkansas will result in more interest from Chinese companies considering expanding into North America. This presents a great opportunity for the state to build on our current momentum.”

The pet treats will be made from already-deboned chicken.

Tags: , , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

  • NWA Worker's Justice Center: Fort Smith Sen. Jake Files' construction company avoiding $10,000 payment to subcontractor

    February 7, 2017
    by David Koon
    The Northwest Arkansas Worker's Justice Center, which is representing a subcontractor from Northwest Arkansas, claims that Arkansas Sen. Jake Files (R- Fort Smith) owes the subcontractor they represent almost $10,000 for roofing work done for Files' construction company, FFH Construction. After many attempts to reach Files, they say, he still hasn't paid. /more/

  • Car crashes through Argenta Bead Co., causes thousands in damage

    December 5, 2016
    by David Koon
    A wayward Mercedes-Benz careened off Main Street in North Little Rock following a traffic accident Saturday night, with the car smashing through a window and destroying a door at Argenta Bead Co. The impact knocked over shelves and scattered what the owner of the business called "thousands and thousands and thousands" of beads and charms, including several expensive and rare antique glass beads — across the store. /more/

  • Fresh and fantastic Laotian cuisine at Vientiane

    October 12, 2016
    by Lacey Thacker
    Danville might just have the best Laotian food in Arkansas. /more/

  • Gov. Hutchinson and business leaders: medijuana could cause uncertainty, dangerous working conditions on the job.

    September 28, 2016
    by David Koon
    At a press conference this morning at the State Chamber of Commerce, Gov. Asa Hutchinson continued voicing his opposition to the two ballot initiatives that could bring medical marijuana to the state. Hutchinson was backed by Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin and several prominent Arkansas businessmen, who said they were worried marijuana use by their employees — along with a clause that would keep them from discriminating against those prescribed marijuana for illnesses — would cause safety concerns for their workforce and drive up insurance costs. /more/

  • Glatfelter to open $80 million paper plant in Fort Smith

    March 1, 2016
    by David Ramsey
    Glatfelter, a Pennsylvania-based international manufacturer of specialty papers, will open a new manufacturing facility in Fort Smith, the company announced today. The company stated that it would create up to 84 high-skilled manufacturing jobs at the $80-million plant. /more/

  • Social entrepreneur writes about racism and lack of high-speed Internet in Dumas

    February 5, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Leila Janah, the CEO of a buzzy nonprofit that helps poor people find tech jobs, has a post on Medium about her experience with systemic racism and the lack of access to high-speed broadband in Dumas. The nonprofit she founded and heads as CEO, Samasource, hires low-income people around the world to perform digital tasks for companies like Google, Walmart and Getty Images. /more/

  • State investment in Soul of the South TV network sours

    July 20, 2015
    by Max Brantley
    Arkansas Business' Sean Beherec continues to mine the public record for evidence that the state's investment in the Soul of the South, a TV network targeting a black audience in its original conception, seems unlikely to bring a return. /more/

  • Womack gets plucked by 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver'

    May 18, 2015
    by David Koon
    HBO's "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, which premiered last April, has consistently shown itself to be a Daily Show-level contender for the humor-news crown. Up for discussion on the show last night: the myriad ways major poultry producers exploit chicken farmers. Also featured in the video: Arkansas Republican Rep. Steve Womack, who gets plucked and roasted for placing a rider on the agriculture appropriations bill that forbids the USDA from enforcing already-written protections for the nation's poultry farmers. /more/

  • Arkansas job creation in a climate of discrimination

    March 26, 2015
    by Lindsey Millar
    Gov. Asa Hutchinson formally introduced Mike Preston as director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission today. Creating jobs, i.e. doling out corporate welfare, may soon get harder, though, with the likely passage of HB 1228 allowing for "religious" discrimination of gays. /more/

  • $4 billion tech company calls it quits in Indiana over anti-LGBT 'Religious Freedom' bill.

    March 26, 2015
    by David Koon
    Take heed, Arkansas: the same day Gov. Mike Pence of Indiana announced he would sign the state's "Religious Freedom Restoration Act" — an anti-LGBT bill with disturbing similarities to Rep. Bob Ballinger's HB 1228 — a $4 billion tech company announced they're pulling up stakes there rather than "require our customers/employees to travel to Indiana to face discrimination." Ouch. /more/
  • More »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

  • 2nd guilty plea in bribery case over state mental health services

    Arkansas Business reports here on a federal court filing Wednesday that shows a second person has pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme to help a major contractor of the state Department of Human Services.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 17, 2015

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

Most Shared

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation