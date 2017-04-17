The(AEDC) announced today that a Chinese company will invest $5 million to locate a new pet-treat facility in Danville. The company, Pet Won Pet Products, will create 70 new jobs at the 28,887-square-foot facility, according to ADEC. The facility was formerly home to Petit Jean Poultry.“Foreign-owned companies currently operate more than 230 facilities throughout the state and we anticipate that number will continue to grow,” said ADEC executive director Mike Preston in a press release. “Pet Won Pet Products’ announcement of plans to locate their new operation in Arkansas will result in more interest from Chinese companies considering expanding into North America. This presents a great opportunity for the state to build on our current momentum.”The pet treats will be made from already-deboned chicken.