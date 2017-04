Deal of the Day: Two tickets to ride the Arkansas Times Blues Bus for $199

You can't juke properly without a designated driver, and for that, there's the Arkansas Times Blues Bus. For 13 years running, Europeans and savvy Southerners have been flocking to Clarksdale, Miss., for the annuala four-day blues bacchanal in one of the only cities in America to have hung onto its blues legacy despite the history of economic pressures that have plagued the surrounding Mississippi Delta. It's the land of the proverbial "crossroads" where Robert Johnson allegedly sold his soul to the devil, and home to legendary spots like Red's Lounge, the Ground Zero Blues Club and the Shack Up Inn. And, because of Clarksdale's size, you're bound to be right in the middle of the scene no matter where you are.This year, as we have for the last several, theis shuttling revelers to Clarksdale for the festival's culmination on Saturday, April 22, via our Arkansas Times Blues Bus, featuring an in-transit party with adult beverages, lunch atin Des Arc and live music fromalong the way. You'll be able to enjoy shows fromand dozens more. A flatbed train ride will ferry you out to the old Hopson Plantation, now home to the legendary Shack Up Inn ("The ritz we ain't") for even more blues, and you'll have a safe ride back to Little Rock when all is said and done.Single tickets are $125. Bring a friend and take advantage of a special deal: two tickets for $199. The bus departs at 9 a.m. from the parking lot where Ray Winder Field used to sit, and you can grab your tickets at our ticket site, Central Arkansas Tickets.