Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 17, 2017

Deal of the Day: Two tickets to ride the Arkansas Times Blues Bus for $199

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 9:57 AM

957410b1-e9cd-4e1a-ba72-72f55dcaf699.png


I'm gonna climb aboard and ride until I learn to smile,
I'll be knockin' out the blues while I'm knockin' out the miles.
With my guitar, beat and rhythm, to the click-clack of the wheels
I'm gonna sing the blues 'cause that's the way that I feel.
Gonna ride a blue train, gonna ride a blue train.
Gonna ride a blue train, gonna ride a blue train.

-Billy Smith

You can't juke properly without a designated driver, and for that, there's the Arkansas Times Blues Bus.

For 13 years running, Europeans and savvy Southerners have been flocking to Clarksdale, Miss., for the annual Juke Joint Festival, a four-day blues bacchanal in one of the only cities in America to have hung onto its blues legacy despite the history of economic pressures that have plagued the surrounding Mississippi Delta. It's the land of the proverbial "crossroads" where Robert Johnson allegedly sold his soul to the devil, and home to legendary spots like Red's Lounge, the Ground Zero Blues Club and the Shack Up Inn. And, because of Clarksdale's size, you're bound to be right in the middle of the scene no matter where you are.

This year, as we have for the last several, the Arkansas Times is shuttling revelers to Clarksdale for the festival's culmination on Saturday, April 22, via our Arkansas Times Blues Bus, featuring an in-transit party with adult beverages, lunch at Dondie's White River Princess in Des Arc and live music from Gil Franklin along the way. You'll be able to enjoy shows from Leo Bud Welch, Anthony "Big A" Sherrod, Austin Walkin Cane, CeDell Davis & Brethren, Lightnin' Malcolm, The Cedric Burnside Project, Lucious Spiller, Little Joe Ayers, Super Chikn & The Fighting Cocks, and dozens more. A flatbed train ride will ferry you out to the old Hopson Plantation, now home to the legendary Shack Up Inn ("The ritz we ain't") for even more blues, and you'll have a safe ride back to Little Rock when all is said and done.

Single tickets are $125. Bring a friend and take advantage of a special deal: two tickets for $199. The bus departs at 9 a.m. from the parking lot where Ray Winder Field used to sit, and you can grab your tickets at our ticket site, Central Arkansas Tickets.


Tags: ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Arkansas Times Blues Bus

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Rock Candy

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation