Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 17, 2017

Arkansas Politics Former Gov. Beebe on the "daunting and oppressive and awful responsibility" of death penalty

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 1:05 PM


THV11's Craig O'Neill tracked down former Governor Beebe to get his take on the Hutchinson administration's aggressive effort to execute eight men on death row, men who were also on death row during Beebe's tenure as governor (Beebe himself also set death warrants for all eight, but they were stayed by the courts).

Here's Beebe:
When you are the person that has to say this person lives or this person dies, you're the last stroke of the pen that determines life. It is a daunting and oppressive and awful — absolutely awful — responsibility. So any governor that has to go through that I'm sure feels the same way.

How did we get here. A combination of things. Even though I set eight death warrants or execution dates, all were stayed by the courts for various reasons. We'd been following that since about 2005. In all eight of those cases where I had to set a death warrant — to satisfy myself, I read the entire transcript of every trial of those eight to satisfy myself. And in all eight, I came away more convinced than ever of, number one, the fairness of the trial based upon the paper and on the guilt of the inmate based upon the total transcripts. But it didn't lighten the burden any.

Beebe was asked whether he spoken with Governor Hutchinson about the cases.

I'm not going to talk about whether he and I have talked about that. Any conversations he and I may have had about any of this would be private, as I'm sure you would understand. I hope the people would understand that. And I would honor any confidentiality in that regard. But knowing Asa Hutchinson — and knowing how virtually every governor I have ever known, and certainly from my own experience, knowing how they would feel — it's got to be a very tough time. A very emotionally draining tough time for a governor. When you compress it as this is compressed, I can't imagine how difficult that would be.

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Literary Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week.
    • by Max Brantley, Bryan Moats, Brian Chilson, Michael Roberts and Benjamin Hardy
    • Jul 1, 2016

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

Most Shared

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation