Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 17, 2017

Arkansas Politics French Hill and Tom Cotton set for townhall event this afternoon

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 9:49 AM

THE FRENCH CONNECTION: Hill meets the people. - SOIREE
  • Soiree
  • THE FRENCH CONNECTION: Hill meets the people.
U.S. Rep. French Hill and Sen. Tom Cotton will meet the public at a townhall event today at 2 p.m. at the Embassy Suites in west Little Rock.

Doors are at 1:30 p.m.; those hoping to get in probably ought to show up significantly earlier than that. The event will be just 60 minutes, lasting from 2 to 3. Despite a huge outpour of citizen requests for a townhall — Hill's office acknowledged as much — this is his first such appearance since his re-election (and since grassroots protest movements have erupted in the wake of President Donald Trump's election).  Hill is bringing along Cotton, who is probably more adept at handling the inevitable hostile questions, as a wingman.

In order to make it maximally convenient for citizens to attend, the event is being held in the middle of the day on a Monday.  Of course.

David Koon will be on the scene for a report.

Members of the local chapters of the grassroots group Indivisible are expected to attend, as well as other local liberal activists. Cotton will also speak at noon on Wednesday at a Clinton School event, taking written questions from the audience.

Update: As Max has mentioned before, Indivisible has labeled this a "sham town hall" because of the timing and constraints:

sham.png

Indivisible anticipated this sort of thing in a guide it prepared back in April for those hoping to fight back:
Town halls that your MoC hopes no one will attend are those scheduled at times and in places they know are inconvenient for most of their constituents. But you can overcome these Sham Town Halls, too.

Organize your group around a press strategy demanding that your MoC hold a more reasonably scheduled town hall.

If your MoC won’t listen, turn the event’s limitations in your group’s favor by showing up early and organizing a caravan to their remote town hall location.

Tags: , , , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by David Ramsey

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation