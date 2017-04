French Hill-Tom Cotton townhall

andare meeting the people this afternoon at a brief townhall event at the Embassy Suites in West Little Rock. The event, set to start at 2 p.m., is open to the public. KARK has a livestream of the event.I'll offer some liveblog notes on highlights in real time; David Koon and photographer Brian Chilson are on the scene and will be offering a full report shortly after the event. Update this post for liveblog.The livestream was down for the opening but it's now up. Cotton is making the case for President Trump's actions in Syria. He is always most comfortable and most passionate advocating for a hyper-interventionist foreign policy. Sounds like lots of Cotton fans have showed up to cheer.