"I was in the living room sleeping," said Abigail Bruce.



The 10-year-old said her sleep was interrupted Saturday night by Speedy. ...



"I woke up to Abigail running into the room saying it was smokey and she could barely breathe," said her father Nick Bruce.He soon realized the garage was engulfed in flames."The fire was already starting to come through the windows," he said. ...



The family said it could have been worse if it weren't for Speedy.



"He knew what to do and everything," said Abigail.



Speedy joined the family two days before their home caught fire. The goat was an early birthday gift for Abigail and lived with the family inside their home.



"I didn't approve of him at first but he'll be there from now on," said Nick Bruce.



The news day has been dominated by death, so I thought we could stand something a little lighter: WREG in Memphis reported late last week on a Poinsett County goat, Speedy, who saved a family from a fire by loudly waking them up when the smoke began.From the report (I couldn't embed the video , but it has the full sound effects from young Abigail):