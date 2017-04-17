2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
"I was in the living room sleeping," said Abigail Bruce.
The 10-year-old said her sleep was interrupted Saturday night by Speedy. ...
"I woke up to Abigail running into the room saying it was smokey and she could barely breathe," said her father Nick Bruce.He soon realized the garage was engulfed in flames."The fire was already starting to come through the windows," he said. ...
The family said it could have been worse if it weren't for Speedy.
"He knew what to do and everything," said Abigail.
Speedy joined the family two days before their home caught fire. The goat was an early birthday gift for Abigail and lived with the family inside their home.
"I didn't approve of him at first but he'll be there from now on," said Nick Bruce.
