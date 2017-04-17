Sister Helen Prejean takes Arkansas politicians to task over executions

Gov. Hutchinson has the power to stop the executions. I know this is a difficult situation for him. I hope he reconsiders his position. https://t.co/ebJQGBIeR6 — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) April 16, 2017

Why do we kill people to show that killing people is wrong? @AsaHutchinson @AGRutledge — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) April 17, 2017

Governor @AsaHutchinson, you're making a mistake. Arkansas doesn't need the death penalty to ensure safety or justice. Please reconsider. — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) April 17, 2017

We remember the victims of violence, but not with more killing! Stop the #ARKillingSpree #ARexecutions. — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) April 17, 2017