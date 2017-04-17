Find out more →

Monday, April 17, 2017

Arkansas Sports Six arrested for illegal hunting

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 4:54 PM

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced today that three White County residents and three Pope County residents have been arrested for illegal hunting in Colorado and Arkansas.

The state's Game and Fish Commission worked on the investigation with its counterparts in Colorado and the federal government.

Daniel Ross, Hunter Ross and a juvenile who live in White County, near Romance, were charged with 115 game violations, including multiple counts of hunting wildlife in a closed season, hunting at night and transporting illegally taken wildlife.

The White County investigation led to three additional arrests in Pope County, near Hector: Kelly “Bubba” Samuels, Kirk Killins and Daron Killins were arrested and charged with 54 game violations, including multiple counts of night hunting, hunting during a closed season and big game tagging requirements.

