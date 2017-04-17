State Supreme Court blocks executions of two inmates

click to enlarge
EXECUTIONS HALTED: Bruce Ward (left) and Don Davis.
The Arkansas Supreme Court
has blocked the executions of the two men who were scheduled to be put to death tonight.
The Court granted a stay to Bruce Ward on Friday
without explanation. Today, it granted a stay to Don Davis
, also without explanation.
Justices Karen Baker, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood dissented in each decision to stay.
Attorneys for Davis and Ward had asked the state Supreme Court to stop the executions until the U.S. Supreme Court can decide a case over adequate consideration of mental state of people sentenced to death.
The U.S. Supreme Court is to hear an Alabama case April 24. The question is whether an indigent defendant had adequate access to experts to develop a defense based on mental health. An evaluation of a defendant's competency by an expert shared by prosecution and defense is inadequate, the defense argues.
Ward's attorneys have said he suffers from severe and life long schizophrenia and delusions. Davis has an IQ low enough to approach disability, plus ADHD and psychoactive substance abuse disorders, according to a news release on his original court filing.
The executions were already on hold thanks to federal Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction, currently on appeal at the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
The state could appeal the Arkansas Supreme Court's decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court, but a spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she is "considering options as to how to proceed."