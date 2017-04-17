Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 17, 2017

State Supreme Court blocks executions of two inmates

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 4:27 PM

click to enlarge EXECUTIONS HALTED: Bruce Ward (left) and Don Davis.
  • EXECUTIONS HALTED: Bruce Ward (left) and Don Davis.
The Arkansas Supreme Court has blocked the executions of the two men who were scheduled to be put to death tonight.

The Court granted a stay to Bruce Ward on Friday without explanation. Today, it granted a stay to Don Davis, also without explanation.

Justices Karen Baker, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood dissented in each decision to stay.

Attorneys for Davis and Ward had asked the state Supreme Court to stop the executions until the U.S. Supreme Court can decide a case over adequate consideration of mental state of people sentenced to death.

The U.S. Supreme Court is to hear an Alabama case April 24. The question is whether an indigent defendant had adequate access to experts to develop a defense based on mental health. An evaluation of a defendant's competency by an expert shared by prosecution and defense is inadequate, the defense argues.

Ward's attorneys have said he suffers from severe and life long schizophrenia and delusions. Davis has an IQ low enough to approach disability, plus ADHD and psychoactive substance abuse disorders, according to a news release on his original court filing.

The executions were already on hold thanks to federal Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction, currently on appeal at the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

The state could appeal the Arkansas Supreme Court's decisions to the U.S. Supreme Court, but a spokesman for Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said she is "considering options as to how to proceed."

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

Readers also liked…

  • State Police issues statement on Jason Rapert 'threats'

    The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 15, 2015

  • 2nd guilty plea in bribery case over state mental health services

    Arkansas Business reports here on a federal court filing Wednesday that shows a second person has pleaded guilty to a bribery scheme to help a major contractor of the state Department of Human Services.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 17, 2015

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

Most Shared

  • Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win

    Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation