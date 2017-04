State Supreme Court maintains stay of Ward execution

click to enlarge BRUCE WARD State trying to keep his execution possible Monday.

Thehas rejected the state's request to lift the stay the Court put on the execution of Bruce Ward, who was scheduled to die today.Ward's attorneys say that he is mentally incompetent to be executed. He suffers from severe and life long schizophrenia and delusions, according to his attorney.The state had argued that Ward made his claim too late and hadn't sufficiently demonstrated that his mental state deserved further consideration during his original trial.In today's formal order, the Court gave no reason for denying the motion, but indicated that three justices, Karen Baker, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood, would have denied the stay.