Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, April 17, 2017

State Supreme Court maintains stay of Ward execution

Posted By on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge BRUCE WARD State trying to keep his execution possible Monday.
  • BRUCE WARD State trying to keep his execution possible Monday.
The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected the state's request to lift the stay the Court put on the execution of Bruce Ward, who was scheduled to die today.

Ward's attorneys say that he is mentally incompetent to be executed. He suffers from severe and life long schizophrenia and delusions, according to his attorney.

The state had argued that Ward made his claim too late and hadn't sufficiently demonstrated that his mental state deserved further consideration during his original trial.

In today's formal order, the Court gave no reason for denying the motion, but indicated that three justices, Karen Baker, Shawn Womack and Rhonda Wood, would have denied the stay.

Tags: , , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • State urges 8th Circuit to override execution stay

    This morning, attorneys for the state filed a reply brief to the Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in response to an argument from attorneys for the men scheduled to be executed over 11 calendar days beginning today. The state wants the Eighth Circuit to override a stay of the executions granted by U.S. Judge Kristine Baker over the weekend.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 17, 2017

  • The Countdown Edition

    The pending executions of seven men, a verdict in the civil rights lawsuit against Josh Hastings and more on the Little Rock School District, the state Board of Education and the upcoming LRSD millage — all covered on this week's podcast.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 14, 2017

  • Decision on whether hot check court case will proceed coming soon

    Federal Judge James Moody Jr. said at the conclusion of a hearing Thursday that he would likely decide by early next week whether to dismiss a class action civil rights lawsuit over Sherwood's hot check court, which plaintiffs have described as an unconstitutional debtor's prison.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 13, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

  • The long and winding road: No exception yet for 30 Crossing

    The Arkansas highway department's representative on the Metroplan board of directors told the board today that the department is requesting an exception to the planning agency's cap on six lanes for its 30 Crossing project to widen Interstate 30 from six to 10 (and more) lanes.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 29, 2016

  • From Dallas, creative thinking about the Interstate 30 project

    An urban planner in Dallas says freeways are not always the answer. Incorporating some creativity already being used in Dallas and looking at the Interstate 30 project from a broader perspective, here are ideas that Arkansas highway planners have not considered. But should.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Nov 6, 2015

Most Shared

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Coal is over

    The free market's natural search for cheaper and more efficient energy has taken over and even President Trump and a governing party heavily in denial about climate change cannot stop it.

  • Now and then

    Almost exactly 10 years before launching a Tomahawk missile strike against a Syrian air base, Donald J. Trump enjoyed a similar triumph in an internationally televised, pay-per-view spectacle called the "Battle of the Billionaires."

  • Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting

    A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

  • From crest to trough

    An up-and-down experience at Oceans at Arthur's.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation