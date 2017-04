The sound and the fury

A small group of anti-death penalty protesters, nearly outnumbered at times by the press, gathered this evening at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion in a slow drizzle. Then there was this man, in a t-shirt with "Trump 45" on the back and "He's My President" on his chest. He refused to give his name. Emotions do, of course, run high over the issue of the death penalty, but it has got to be painful to walk around with this kind of rage in your guts.Video by Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson