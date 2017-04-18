A better way to reduce medical malpractice lawsuits?

Most Shared Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

