A better way to reduce medical malpractice lawsuits?

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
[I]t is not so clear that the best way to solve malpractice lawsuits is through changes focused on the legal system rather than the medical one.Food for thought with the legislatively referred, nursing-home-lobby-approved measure to cap non-economic damages in civil lawsuits set for the ballot next year.
The same 2006 N.E.J.M. study also found that, in many ways, the malpractice system works reasonably well. Most claims without errors or injuries didn’t result in payments, and most claims with errors did.
A study published last month in the American Journal of Health Economics explored the link between malpractice suits and metrics known as Patient Safety Indicators (P.S.I.). ... The study points to a significant link between measures of quality and safety and malpractice claims, suggesting that taking steps to improve patient safety should reduce the risk of lawsuits. Such measures would also probably improve outcomes for patients — a good in itself.
Too often, efforts to fight undeniable problems in the malpractice system start from the assumption that there are too many cases, that they’re not “real,” and that we need to come up with solutions to limit them. But what the data suggest is that improving medical practices may be a more effective approach than passing new laws.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Follow the money. "Tort reform" is insurance company profit protection. It is a zero-sum game.
Thank you David Ramsey for interpreting for the public what Senator Cotton actually said and…
Someone's caregiver is frantically looking for their patient.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings