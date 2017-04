click to enlarge COTTON: Will discuss first 100 days of the Trump administration with Clinton School dean.

Thewill host an event withtomorrow at the Robinson Center on W. Markham., the dean of the Clinton School, will conduct an interview with Cotton, but will also take written questions from the audience. The interview will focus on the first 100 days of the Trump administration.The event, as expected, was moved from the Clinton School campus to the larger venue to accommodate a bigger crowd. It begins at noon, with doors at 11:30. To reserve seats, email publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or call 501-683-5239.The interview will also be livestreamed here.