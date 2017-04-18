Most Shared Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

Most Viewed U.S. Supreme Court denies state's motion to lift stay on Davis execution In an order not received until after 11:30 p.m., the U.S. Supreme Court denied Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's application to vacate a stay imposed by the Arkansas Supreme Court on the execution of Don Davis. A warrant for Davis' execution had been issued for today. It was to expire at midnight. In preparation for the Court's ruling, the state had moved witnesses into the execution viewing room.

Supreme Court bars Griffen from hearing cases related to executions The Arkansas Supreme Court has barred Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen from hearing any cases involving the death penalty or the state's execution protocol. The Court said it would reassign cases currently before Griffen.

The sound and the fury A small group of anti-death penalty protesters, nearly outnumbered at times by the press, gathered this evening at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion in a slow drizzle. Then there was this guy, in a t-shirt with "Trump 45" on the back. Brian Chilson

BREAKING: 8th Circuit lifts stay of executions The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit has granted the state of Arkansas's request to lift a stay of the executions of seven men on death row issued by federal Judge Kristine Baker on Saturday.