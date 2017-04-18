“Walmart brags about raising the entry salary for its workers as if they were some sort of “anti-poverty hero,” but we are finding workers who have been with the company 5+ years and still making $10 an hour, which in many states still qualifies you for government assistance programs, and there are still thousands of workers relying on Medicaid, SNAP, and other programs to survive. Why should hardworking Americans have to pick up the tab because Walmart would rather freeload off the government than run a solvent company that values its workforce?”