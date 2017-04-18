Innocence Project asks Arkansas Supreme Court to grant stay for Stacey Johnson execution

Most Shared Jury awards $415,000 in suit against Josh Hastings over suspect's fatal shooting A federal jury has awarded $415,000 in damages in the civil lawsuit against Josh Hastings, a former Little Rock police officer, in the 2012 slaying of Bobby Moore, a suspect in car burglaries at a West Little Rock apartment complex.

Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

Most Viewed Drug supplier McKesson refiles lawsuit to keep state from using one execution drug McKesson, the drug supplier that provided the Arkansas Department of Correction with vecuronium bromide under the auspices that it was for medical use in the department's health center, refiled a lawsuit in state court seeking to prevent ADC from using the drug in executions.

Questions from the French Hill and Tom Cotton townhall All the questions posed by constituents at the Hill/Cotton townhall Monday – each linked to the corresponding moment in the townhall video.

UPDATE Attorneys for Ledell Lee argue they should be allowed to locate, test DNA evidence collected in 1993 as part of innocence claim In a hearing this afternoon before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, attorneys for death row inmate Ledell Lee argued that they should be allowed to locate evidence collected prior to his arrest in 1993, including a single hair and a Converse shoe with a pinhead-sized spot of human blood on it, for modern DNA testing. They hope testing can prove Lee's innocence by showing that the African-American hair found at the crime scene belongs to someone other than Lee, and that the speck of blood found on Lee's shoe does not belong to the victim in the case.

U.S. Supreme Court denies state's motion to lift stay on Davis execution In an order not received until after 11:30 p.m., the U.S. Supreme Court denied Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's application to vacate a stay imposed by the Arkansas Supreme Court on the execution of Don Davis. A warrant for Davis' execution had been issued for today. It was to expire at midnight. In preparation for the Court's ruling, the state had moved witnesses into the execution viewing room.