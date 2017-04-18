The townhall ended up lasting for over an hour and a half so we've taken the time to link directly to each question from the event.Will you continue to work to return our healthcare system to the private sector and if you will work to reduce the deficit spending and growth of the federal government?I want to know what you Republicans are going to do to try to control our crazy President…Why are Republicans willing to spend billions of dollars in an obviously unwinnable war in the Middle East and yet they're cutting every program that helps the average American?You in Congress and the Senate have the power to subpoena these tax returns – the President said during the campaign that he would not release the tax returns while he was under audit – now he says the election has happened and he doesn't need to release his tax returns. I'm wondering if you'll take the initiative to have him release those returns so that we can see what kinds of connections he has with different countries around the world [inaudible] … and what tax proposals will personally benefit him?It's ultimately in thinking that we private citizens in non-profit organizations and charities can take care of the growing number of poor while the government cuts services…You sold us out when you canceled the FCC regulation that ensures my privacy, keeping my ISP from selling my browsing history.Is there anything we can do to get y'all to do our work and not have to do [the campaigning] anymore?I would like to know where do you stand on Cole-Bishop language as part of the 2017 budget, considering that one hundred plus businesses in Arkansas that each two to five employees, on average, will go under without such needed legislation.I would like to know why you voted against [the Ledbetter Act]. Why would you vote against the Violence Against Women act?Why, as a farmer, and as a woman, and as a person on the LGBTQ spectrum, you continue to vote against everything that is in my personal interest?I'd love to see that the corporate tax be cut to 15 - 20%, when do you think that'll occur?…you all have voted for increased defense spending. My understanding is that some of that money is going to take away from money that could be spent on national parks or funding national parks…I'd like for you all to address that in general terms.Since our country is working in a defecit, what are the chances the government in the line of cutting our spending can cut back on this non-profit spending so it can go back to the people where it should've been in the first place?I'm wondering if you could define where our President's foreign policy is going?I want to say, what does it take to get y'all to vote across the "people" lines and not the "party" lines?Do you support repealing the Affordable Care Act – so that 300,000 Arkansas citizens will lose their healthcare?What are you going to do about Pharma – what are you going to reduce the cost of medication?Why does anyone have to suffer when it comes to healthcare?Our state is in the national news and in the international news about the upcoming schedule of the execution of death row inmates. What have you done as an elected official to convince our Governor to cancel the executions?As a self-proclaimed pro-life Constitutionalist, how do you justify the unilateral U.S. bombing of Syria by Executive Order without a formal Congressional decleration of war? And how is allowing the President such unchecked authority consistent with liberty?Trump promised the American people that whatever replaces Obamacare would be better, easier, cheaper, and cover everyone. Will you too commit to us today that you will fulfil that promise for him and not vote for anything that doesn't fulfil those for things?If you destroy the Johnson Amendment, you're opening up churches to be funnels for dark money to be used for political purposes and, this has been a long tradition…keeping churches and pulpits non-political … how do you [inaudible] keeping the Johnson Amendment?I'm a full-time student at UALR. I have about forty-five to fifty thousand dollars worth of student loan debt…what will you be able to do as far as influencing the ability to either forgive or alleive student-loan debt?I've seen Tom Cotton on a lot of news programs talking about Benghazi and I just wondered if you were going to be as forceful about the Russian hacking situation with Donald Trump as you were with the Benghazi attacks.With regard to Dodd-Frank…tell me what's happened and what you expect to happen this year to help the private-property rights and the buyers and sellers of real estate in Arkansas.