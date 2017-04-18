Rutledge again rejects casino gambling amendment

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
Follow the money. "Tort reform" is insurance company profit protection. It is a zero-sum game.
Thank you David Ramsey for interpreting for the public what Senator Cotton actually said and…
Someone's caregiver is frantically looking for their patient.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings