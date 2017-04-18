2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Again, some context: The American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Republican House plan to repeal and replace Obamacare that died last month, would have enacted a de facto end to the Medicaid expansion. The bill would not have immediately kicked current beneficiaries off of coverage, but in practice, it would have ended the coverage expansion in a state like Arkansas (see here for the nuts and bolts of how the AHCA would have killed the Medicaid expansion). In Arkansas, the governor's "Arkansas Works" program would soon be dead. This is why some red-state governors in expansion states were wary of the bill. It sounds like Cotton was wary for the same reason — part of his problem with the bill, he says, "is it would have that result."
I would disagree with the premise of your question, that if we repeal the ACA [300,000 Arkansas citizens will lose their health care]. Part of my problem with the bill that was introduced in Congress last month, though, is it would have that result. It was moving too fast, I didn't think it got it right.
This is mostly vague talking points, but note that Cotton's allegations about Obamacare are very specifically targeted toward certain aspects of the ACA exchanges (the regulated marketplaces where consumers who don't get health insurance through a job or a public program like Medicare can purchase individual plans). He offers no critique of the Medicaid expansion. The entire premise of his response is that he wants to enact changes to the health care law without harming those 300,000 Arkansans he was asked about.
I do support repealing Obamacare.
There's no doubt — I have no doubt that some Arkansans have benefited from Obamacare. I bet some of you are here today. There were a lot of problems with our health care system before Obamacare. It was too expensive, people with pre-exisiting conditions couldn't get coverage, there were caps on what your coverage could get that were often buried in the fine print. So I have no doubt that some Arkansans benefited from Obamacare. Many more were hurt by Obamacare, though, in the form of higher premiums, higher deductibles, higher co-pays, loss of access to the doctor of their choice. In my opinion, we can get help to those people who need it without hurting so many people. That's the approach I'm going to take.
There are a whole mess of caveats here: Cotton has voted multiple times for bills that repeal the Medicaid expansion altogether or repeal the entire ACA and replace it with nothing; he has recently stated that "Medicaid is a welfare program...not designed for able-bodied adults"; if some version of the Medicaid expansion does continue, he would surely like to see aggressive conservative alterations, such as work requirements and enforceable premiums (changes the governor is already pursuing); the phrase "access to affordable, quality care" leaves plenty of political wiggle room over what counts as access, what counts as affordable, and what counts as quality; he offered no specifics about just what sort of plan he actually would support and what it would entail for those 300,000 Arkansans; he offered no firm guarantee that whatever he has in mind would actually maintain coverage for all those folks; and Cotton would like to see various changes to the Medicaid program itself that would severely decrease funding available to states. He made no detailed line-in-the-sand promise about current beneficiaries or about the "Arkansas Works" program itself.
This is one reason I didn't support the bill [the AHCA] that was originally proposed. My position is that every Arkansan should have access to affordable, quality care. No exceptions, no excuses.
