Wednesday, April 19, 2017

Circuit judge's restraining order on drug blocks all executions for now

Posted By on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 7:01 PM

click to enlarge Judge Alice Gray, in court today hearing drugmaker's request to stop the state from using its product in an execution.
  • Judge Alice Gray, in court today hearing drugmaker's request to stop the state from using its product in an execution.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette just put out a Twitter post that Pulaski Circuit Judge Alice Gray has issued a temporary restraining order on the state's use of vercuronium bromide, the paralytic drug used in the state's three-drug execution cocktail. The order effectively blocks all executions scheduled, which Governor Hutchinson ordered to begin Thursday and continue Monday and a week from Thursday.

Gray was ruling on a complaint filed Tuesday by drugmaker McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. seeking the restraining order "to prevent the use of our product for something other than a legitimate medical purpose."

Gray made the decision at 6:20 p.m. after hearing closing arguments and recessing into chambers at 5:45 p.m.

Read the Arkansas Times' print edition's FAQ on the execution plans here. It will be updated later.

Comments (7)
Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Showing 1-7 of 7

