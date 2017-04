Circuit judge's restraining order on drug blocks all executions for now

click to enlarge Judge Alice Gray, in court today hearing drugmaker's request to stop the state from using its product in an execution.

The Arkansas Democrat Gazette just put out a Twitter post that Pulaski Circuit Judge Alice Gray has issued a temporary restraining order on the state's use of vercuronium bromide, the paralytic drug used in the state's three-drug execution cocktail. The order effectively blocks all executions scheduled, which Governor Hutchinson ordered to begin Thursday and continue Monday and a week from Thursday.Gray was ruling on a complaint filed Tuesday by drugmaker McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc. seeking the restraining order "to prevent the use of our product for something other than a legitimate medical purpose."Gray made the decision at 6:20 p.m. after hearing closing arguments and recessing into chambers at 5:45 p.m.Read theprint edition's FAQ on the execution plans here . It will be updated later.