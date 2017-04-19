LR City Board supports millage extension

Most Shared Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

Most Viewed UPDATE Attorneys for Ledell Lee argue they should be allowed to locate, test DNA evidence collected in 1993 as part of innocence claim In a hearing this afternoon before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, attorneys for death row inmate Ledell Lee argued that they should be allowed to locate evidence collected prior to his arrest in 1993, including a single hair and a Converse shoe with a pinhead-sized spot of human blood on it, for modern DNA testing. They hope testing can prove Lee's innocence by showing that the African-American hair found at the crime scene belongs to someone other than Lee, and that the speck of blood found on Lee's shoe does not belong to the victim in the case.

Property owners miffed by Hurst decision on historic register bid In March, Department of Arkansas Heritage Director Stacy Hurst nominated three public housing towers to the National Register of Historic Places so that Little Rock's housing authority would be eligible to receive millions of dollars in state and federal tax credits for the tower's renovations. As Arkansas Business reports, downtown Sharon Welch-Blair and Jill Judy, who rent out residential property downtown, are unhappy that the nomination could soak up most of the available tax credits for historic renovations.

Clarksville judge pleads guilty to two counts related to January DWI case Clarksville Circuit Judge William "Bill" Pearson plead guilty to two misdemeanors on Monday, including DWI and reckless driving, relating to a Jan. 20 incident in which he blew through a DWI checkpoint before leading officers on a chase of over a mile near Clarksville.

Judge Griffen defends granting temporary restraining order in execution drug case, protesting death penalty On his blog, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen defends granting the drug supplier McKesson's request to issue a temporary restraining order against the Arkansas Department of Correction from using a drug supplied by McKesson in executions. Shortly after granting the temporary restraining order on Friday, Griffen joined an anti-death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion.

Inmates' attorneys ask U.S. Supreme court to block executions Today, the Arkansas death row prisoners scheduled for execution asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay. Attorneys for the inmates also asked the high court to overturn the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit and uphold U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction.