Arkansas Courts
Clarksville judge pleads guilty to two counts related to January DWI case
Posted
By David Koon
on Wed, Apr 19, 2017 at 10:25 AM
The citizen journalist over at the Bad Government in Arkansas blog has been hard at work covering the case of Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge William "Bill" Pearson, who plead guilty to two misdemeanors on Monday, including DWI and reckless driving, related to a January 20 incident near Clarksville in which he led police on a short chase after blowing through a DWI checkpoint.
As seen in the police dashcam video of the incident, Pearson, driving a gray GMC pickup, came perilously close to hitting three officers manning the checkpoint, then led them on a chase of over a mile, running off the road several times. After pulling into a parking lot, Pearson appears to try to drive away again, but a Trooper in pursuit pushed the judge's pickup with his patrol car, disabling the truck. After officers with guns draw repeatedly called for him to step out, Pearson emerged, slurring his words heavily. Asked how much he'd had to drink, Pearson told the officers "None of your business."
Pearson was charged with four misdemeanor counts in the case, including fleeing, reckless driving, DWI and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer test. Retired Judge John Langston was seated as a special judge in the case, with Little Rock attorney Jason Barrett appointed as a special prosecutor.
On Monday, Pearson plead guilty to the charges of DWI and reckless driving. The charges of fleeing and refusal to submit to a breathalyzer were dropped. He was sentenced to six months with the sentence suspended, required to pay a $700 fine and attend alcohol education classes. His driver's license was also suspended for six months.
In a statement read by Pearson in court, the judge admitted that he was driving while drunk and accepts responsibility, saying "the shame and embarrassment is mine." He said he believed the police cars in the road were there for a traffic stop or accident. He apologized to his family, his staff, the court, the bar, the judge in the case, the judges who covered his court while he was suspended from the bench, and the citizens of the Fifth District before saying that the incident was "an isolated lapse of judgement and did not affect my duties and performance on the bench prior to and most assuredly will not in the future."
UPDATE: Pearson's attorney, Jeff Rosenzweig has been in contact to point out that the Bad Government Blog utilized a photoshopped photo of him (seen at left below) which features Rosenzweig carrying a box of files which says "Drunk Judge Case." The photo is an altered version of a photo (provided to the Times by Rosenzweig) taken during another case. Rosenzweig said that while the photoshopped picture is "funny," if the blog is going to advocate for integrity "they should exhibit a little integrity themselves."
In a hearing this afternoon before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, attorneys for death row inmate Ledell Lee argued that they should be allowed to locate evidence collected prior to his arrest in 1993, including a single hair and a Converse shoe with a pinhead-sized spot of human blood on it, for modern DNA testing. They hope testing can prove Lee's innocence by showing that the African-American hair found at the crime scene belongs to someone other than Lee, and that the speck of blood found on Lee's shoe does not belong to the victim in the case. /more/
U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker is hearing arguments today from attorneys for Marcel Williams, who contend that due to his physical condition, the lethal injection scheduled for this coming Monday could risk a botched or agonizingly slow and painful execution, in violation of his constitutional rights under the Eighth Amendment. /more/
Attorneys and experts ventured deep into the weeds of the available medical literature on the drug midazolam today in federal court, where they are arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see seven men executed this month — would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. Midazolam is a sedative that is the first of a three-drug cocktail the state plans to use to execute seven inmates this month. Today is the final day of four days of hearings in the matter. /more/
Another late night for attorneys arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see eight men executed this month — would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. The hearing continued past 6 p.m. tonight before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker at the Federal Courthouse in Little Rock, and resumes for a final day tomorrow at 9 a.m. In February, Governor Asa Hutchinson scheduled double executions for each of four nights, April 17, 20, 24 and 27. /more/
A hearing continued into the evening before U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker at the Federal Courthouse in Little Rock, with attorneys for Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the cast that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see eight inmates executed in 10 days this month — is in violation of the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. /more/
A Garland County jury today found Kevin Duck, 33, guilty in the murder of his girlfriend, Dawna Natzke, a Hot Springs Village Police Department dispatcher whose body was found floating a remote pond near Hot Springs Village in December 2011. /more/
Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen ruled today that he had no choice based on a past Arkansas Supreme Court decision but to dismiss a lawsuit by Death Row inmates seeking to challenge the constitutionality of the state's lethal injection process.But the judge did so unhappily with sharp criticism of the Arkansas Supreme Court for failing to address critical points raised in the lawsuit. /more/
KATV reports that a verdict was reached late last night in the wrongful termination and defamation lawsuit brought by former David Singer, a former Arkansas treasurer's office staffer, against Treasurer Dennis Milligan and his chief of staff Jim Harris. The jury found in favor of Milligan and Harris. /more/
In a hearing this afternoon before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, attorneys for death row inmate Ledell Lee argued that they should be allowed to locate evidence collected prior to his arrest in 1993, including a single hair and a Converse shoe with a pinhead-sized spot of human blood on it, for modern DNA testing. They hope testing can prove Lee's innocence by showing that the African-American hair found at the crime scene belongs to someone other than Lee, and that the speck of blood found on Lee's shoe does not belong to the victim in the case.
A small group of anti-death penalty protesters, nearly outnumbered at times by the press, gathered this evening at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion in a slow drizzle. Then there was this guy, in a t-shirt with "Trump 45" on the back. Brian Chilson
Attorneys and experts ventured deep into the weeds of the available medical literature on the drug midazolam today in federal court, where they are arguing for and against a federal lawsuit brought by Arkansas death row prisoners seeking to make the case that the state's abbreviated execution schedule — which would see seven men executed this month — would violate the Eighth Amendment and their right to effective counsel. Midazolam is a sedative that is the first of a three-drug cocktail the state plans to use to execute seven inmates this month. Today is the final day of four days of hearings in the matter.
The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
An urban planner in Dallas says freeways are not always the answer. Incorporating some creativity already being used in Dallas and looking at the Interstate 30 project from a broader perspective, here are ideas that Arkansas highway planners have not considered. But should.
Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.
In a hearing this afternoon before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, attorneys for death row inmate Ledell Lee argued that they should be allowed to locate evidence collected prior to his arrest in 1993, including a single hair and a Converse shoe with a pinhead-sized spot of human blood on it, for modern DNA testing. They hope testing can prove Lee's innocence by showing that the African-American hair found at the crime scene belongs to someone other than Lee, and that the speck of blood found on Lee's shoe does not belong to the victim in the case.
On his blog, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen defends granting the drug supplier McKesson's request to issue a temporary restraining order against the Arkansas Department of Correction from using a drug supplied by McKesson in executions. Shortly after granting the temporary restraining order on Friday, Griffen joined an anti-death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion.
The Innocence Project and Little Rock attorney Jeff Rosenzweig filed an appeal today to the Arkansas Supreme Court requesting a stay in the execution of Stacey Johnson, who is scheduled to be killed Thursday.
As expected, the tug of war between school choice advocates and defenders of traditional public schools played out in Arkansas’s 91st General Assembly, which recently concluded its flurry of lawmaking.
McKesson, the drug supplier that provided the Arkansas Department of Correction with vecuronium bromide under the auspices that it was for medical use in the department's health center, refiled a lawsuit in state court seeking to prevent ADC from using the drug in executions.