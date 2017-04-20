Arkansas Supreme Court stays lower court injunction on execution drug, clearing way for execution of Ledell Lee

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

Thehas issued a stay ontemporary injunction against the state from using the drug vecuronium bromide in an execution. That clears the way for the state to executetonight at 7 p.m.Gray issued the injunction in response to a lawsuit filed by drug supplieralleging that the Arkansas Department of Correction acquired vecuronium bromide under false pretenses.The state high court has yet to rule on a motion for a stay in the Lee execution to allow for more DNA testing. In response to a similar motion, the court granted a stay for, who had been scheduled to be executed tonight.: Various media outlets report that the Arkansas Supreme Court has declined to reconsider its stay of Stacey Johnson's execution. On Twitter, KTHV reports that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she will not appeal the state court decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, so there is no chance of Johnson being executed tonight.