Thursday, April 20, 2017

Arkansas Supreme Court stays lower court injunction on execution drug, clearing way for execution of Ledell Lee

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 4:12 PM

click to enlarge ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT

The Arkansas Supreme Court has issued a stay on Pulaski County Circuit Judge Alice Gray's temporary injunction against the state from using the drug vecuronium bromide in an execution. That clears the way for the state to execute Ledell Lee tonight at 7 p.m.

Here is the filing.
Gray issued the injunction in response to a lawsuit filed by drug supplier McKesson, alleging that the Arkansas Department of Correction acquired vecuronium bromide under false pretenses.

Related Arkansas death penalty FAQ: A primer on the state's execution plan.
Arkansas death penalty FAQ
A primer on the state's execution plan.
By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Reporter

The state high court has yet to rule on a motion for a stay in the Lee execution to allow for more DNA testing. In response to a similar motion, the court granted a stay for Stacey Johnson, who had been scheduled to be executed tonight.

UPDATE: Various media outlets report that the Arkansas Supreme Court has declined to reconsider its stay of Stacey Johnson's execution. On Twitter, KTHV reports that Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she will not appeal the state court decision to the U.S. Supreme Court, so there is no chance of Johnson being executed tonight.

