Arkansas's disgraceful policy for media viewing executions

Most Shared Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

Executionpalooza Appearances count. I was struck by a single sentence over the weekend in a full page of coverage in The New York Times devoted to the killing spree in Arkansas, beginning with a front-page account of the recent flurry of legal filings on pending executions and continuing inside with an interview with Damien Echols, the former death row inmate.

Art bull "God, I hate art," my late friend The Doctor used to say.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed After judge files written preliminary injunction order, state appeals Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has asked the Arkansas Supreme Court to force Judge Alice Gray to issue a written order granting a temporary restraining order on the state using vecuronium bromide in its execution protocol.

L’Oréal, Halter's Scenic Hill Solar open massive new solar project in NLR. Cosmetics maker L’Oréal and Scenic Hill Solar, a Little Rock-based solar energy company started by former Arkansas Lt. Gov. Bill Halter, cut the ribbon this morning on a massive new power generating solar array in North Little Rock.

Charter panel recommends revoking charter of Covenant Keepers The Arkansas Department of Educations's Charter Authorizing Panel voted to revoke the charter issued to Covenant Keepers College Preparatory School yesterday. The panel cited governance, academic and financial problems for the school, open since 2008 and located at 5615 Geyer Springs Road, Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

Circuit judge's restraining order on drug blocks all executions for now The Arkansas Democrat Gazette just put out a Twitter post that Pulaski Circuit Judge Alice Gray has issued a temporary restraining order on the state's use of vecuronium bromide, the paralytic drug used in the state's three-drug execution cocktail. The order effectively blocks all executions scheduled, which Governor Hutchinson ordered to begin Thursday and continue Monday and a week from Thursday.

Stacey Johnson granted stay of execution by the state Supreme Court In a one page order, the Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for Stacey Eugene Johnson. The court remanded his case to circuit court for a hearing on his post-conviction DNA testing.