Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Charter schools Charter panel recommends revoking charter of Covenant Keepers

Posted By on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 10:17 AM

The Arkansas Department of Educations's Charter Authorizing Panel voted to revoke the charter issued to Covenant Keepers College Preparatory School yesterday. The panel cited governance, academic and financial problems for the school, open since 2008 and located at 5615 Geyer Springs Road, Cynthia Howell of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.

The vote was 6-1. The State Education Board will now consider whether to revoke the charter at its May 11 meeting. If it follows the advice of the panel, it will be the first time the state has revoked a charter since 2011.

Howell reported that Stacy Smith, an Education Department assistant commissioner for learning services and a member of the authorizing panel questioned Covenant Keepers Superintendent Valerie Tatum about her $138,000 annual salary.

"How is it possible for you to have that type of salary? Heck, I want that job. That would be a great raise for me," Smith said. Smith earns about $112,573, according to state records.

Tatum said that the salary is the result of her long hours of work — sometimes 16 to 18 hours a day — as an advocate for the school in southwest Little Rock and as the driving force behind the school's improved academic achievement. A total of 50.896 percent of students scored at proficient this past spring on state tests, up from 42.986 percent of students in 2015, according to information provided by the charter school.

"Eight points — that's Dr. Tatum," Tatum said of herself and predicted the percentages will increase again after testing is completed this month. "Yes, it looks pretty on paper, but I will tell you, ma'am, I am working hard."

Smith responded that Covenant Keepers teachers didn't get the same kinds of pay increases as Tatum and "it's not fair."

Tatum said her teachers are hardworking. "I'm in the classroom just like they are," Tatum said. "My day doesn't end when their day does. I have the baby Covenant Keepers that I have to keep alive.

Tags: , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • Arkansans you should know

    Who have moved outside the state.
    • by Lindsey Millar, Stephanie Smittle, Leslie Newell Peacock and David Koon
    • Apr 20, 2017

  • Stacey Johnson granted stay of execution by the state Supreme Court

    In a one page order, the Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for Stacey Eugene Johnson. The court remanded his case to circuit court for a hearing on his post-conviction DNA testing.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock and Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 19, 2017

  • Inmates' attorneys ask U.S. Supreme court to block executions

    Today, the Arkansas death row prisoners scheduled for execution asked the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency stay. Attorneys for the inmates also asked the high court to overturn the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit and uphold U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Apr 19, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Democrats name new House minority leader

    Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 25, 2015

  • Jason Rapert vs. Wikipedia

    Sen. Jason Rapert against the world: Wikipedia edition.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 23, 2016

  • Auditor Lea caught not telling the truth

    State Auditor Andrea Lea, who began her tenure in statewide office with a degree of competence unseen in some other Republican counterparts (think Treasurer Dennis Milligan particularly), is becoming more deeply mired in a political scandal.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Mar 4, 2016

Most Shared

  • Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process

    Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win

    Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

  • Executionpalooza

    Appearances count. I was struck by a single sentence over the weekend in a full page of coverage in The New York Times devoted to the killing spree in Arkansas, beginning with a front-page account of the recent flurry of legal filings on pending executions and continuing inside with an interview with Damien Echols, the former death row inmate.

  • Art bull

    "God, I hate art," my late friend The Doctor used to say.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

  • Circuit judge's restraining order on drug blocks all executions for now

    The Arkansas Democrat Gazette just put out a Twitter post that Pulaski Circuit Judge Alice Gray has issued a temporary restraining order on the state's use of vercuronium bromide, the paralytic drug used in the state's three-drug execution cocktail. The order effectively blocks all executions scheduled, which Governor Hutchinson ordered to begin Thursday and continue Monday and a week from Thursday.

  • Cotton talks Trump's first 100 days at Clinton School

    Appearing with Clinton School for Public Service Dean Skip Rutherford, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton spoke today at a Clinton School event focused on Cotton's assessment of Donald Trump's First 100 days in office. While there were some moments of applause and isolated jeering, the event was much less raucous than the town hall meetings Cotton has been attending of late, though Rutherford's questions pulled no punches in questioning Trump's temperament and agenda.

  • Stacey Johnson granted stay of execution by the state Supreme Court

    In a one page order, the Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for Stacey Eugene Johnson. The court remanded his case to circuit court for a hearing on his post-conviction DNA testing.

  • Battle over future of education in Arkansas far from over, lawmakers say

    As expected, the tug of war between school choice advocates and defenders of traditional public schools played out in Arkansas’s 91st General Assembly, which recently concluded its flurry of lawmaking.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation