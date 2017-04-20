2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism
Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’
"How is it possible for you to have that type of salary? Heck, I want that job. That would be a great raise for me," Smith said. Smith earns about $112,573, according to state records.
Tatum said that the salary is the result of her long hours of work — sometimes 16 to 18 hours a day — as an advocate for the school in southwest Little Rock and as the driving force behind the school's improved academic achievement. A total of 50.896 percent of students scored at proficient this past spring on state tests, up from 42.986 percent of students in 2015, according to information provided by the charter school.
"Eight points — that's Dr. Tatum," Tatum said of herself and predicted the percentages will increase again after testing is completed this month. "Yes, it looks pretty on paper, but I will tell you, ma'am, I am working hard."
Smith responded that Covenant Keepers teachers didn't get the same kinds of pay increases as Tatum and "it's not fair."
Tatum said her teachers are hardworking. "I'm in the classroom just like they are," Tatum said. "My day doesn't end when their day does. I have the baby Covenant Keepers that I have to keep alive.
Like Nancy answered I'm amazed that any body able to earn $8894 in 4…
Like Nancy answered I'm amazed that any body able to earn $8894 in 4…
Like Nancy answered I'm amazed that any body able to earn $8894 in 4…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings