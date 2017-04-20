Most Shared Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

Executionpalooza Appearances count. I was struck by a single sentence over the weekend in a full page of coverage in The New York Times devoted to the killing spree in Arkansas, beginning with a front-page account of the recent flurry of legal filings on pending executions and continuing inside with an interview with Damien Echols, the former death row inmate.

Art bull "God, I hate art," my late friend The Doctor used to say.

Most Viewed Circuit judge's restraining order on drug blocks all executions for now The Arkansas Democrat Gazette just put out a Twitter post that Pulaski Circuit Judge Alice Gray has issued a temporary restraining order on the state's use of vercuronium bromide, the paralytic drug used in the state's three-drug execution cocktail. The order effectively blocks all executions scheduled, which Governor Hutchinson ordered to begin Thursday and continue Monday and a week from Thursday.

Cotton talks Trump's first 100 days at Clinton School Appearing with Clinton School for Public Service Dean Skip Rutherford, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton spoke today at a Clinton School event focused on Cotton's assessment of Donald Trump's First 100 days in office. While there were some moments of applause and isolated jeering, the event was much less raucous than the town hall meetings Cotton has been attending of late, though Rutherford's questions pulled no punches in questioning Trump's temperament and agenda.

Stacey Johnson granted stay of execution by the state Supreme Court In a one page order, the Supreme Court has granted a stay of execution for Stacey Eugene Johnson. The court remanded his case to circuit court for a hearing on his post-conviction DNA testing.

Battle over future of education in Arkansas far from over, lawmakers say As expected, the tug of war between school choice advocates and defenders of traditional public schools played out in Arkansas’s 91st General Assembly, which recently concluded its flurry of lawmaking.