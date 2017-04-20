The Ledell Lee execution thread

click to enlarge
Arkansas Times
-
Brian Chison
-
SOLOMON GRAVES: The Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman updates media at Cummins Prison Thursday night.
contributor Jacob Rosenberg is at the Cummins Unit in Grady filing dispatches tonight in advance of the expected execution of Ledell Lee,
who was sentenced to death for the Feb. 9, 1993, murder of Debra Reese
, 26, who was beaten to death in the bedroom of her home in Jacksonville. Investigators determined she was strangled and struck at least 36 times with a "tire thumper," a club used by truckers to check tire pressure. Her husband, a truck driver, had given her the tire thumper for protection while he was on the road. Lee says he is innocent of the crime.
5:30 p.m.
: Lee's last meal was communion at 4 p.m., according to Solomon Graves
, Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman.
6 p.m
.: John Moritz
of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Sean Murphy
of the Associated Press and Marine Glisovic
of KATV, Channel 7 will be the media witnesses. The state has relented on its inane policy to not allow reporters who view the execution to bring in notepads and pens. It will now provide the three reporters with pen and paper.
Murphy, who works for the AP in Oklahoma, witnessed the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in that state in 2014
.
6:16 p.m.
: JR Davis, spokesman for Governor Hutchinson, says the governor is at the Capitol. "Lines of communication are absolutely open," Davis said. The governor is "prepared from all sides."
Media witnesses have left for the execution viewing room.
6:25 p.m.
Lee has three available long shot ways he might avoid being executed:
Late this afternoon, the Innocence Project and the ACLU joined in filing an emergency civil rights lawsuit
in federal court. The attorney general then filed a response
.
An emergency request for a stay is still before the U.S. Supreme Court
.
The governor could grant executive clemency.
6:25 p.m
.: Graves takes his place next to a phone that goes to the execution chamber.
click to enlarge
From earlier:
6:42 p.m
.: If Lee's execution goes through it will be the first time the state has ever used the controversial midazolam sedative in its three-drug protocol. The next drug is vecuronium bromide, a paralytic. The third is potassium chloride, which causes a heart attack. This procedure, critics have worried, could leave a prisoner conscious during the procedure. An Arkansas Department of Correction official confirmed that it will perform consciousness checks five minutes after the midazolam is administered to ensure the inmate is insensate as protocol dictates. (ADC has failed to reveal what constitutes a consciousness check). AP Reporter Sean Murphy said that he will be counting minutes to ensure that five minutes have passed and that consciousness checks occur.
6:59 p.m
.: The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a stay of the execution of Lee until 8:15 p.m., according to ADC's Graves. Not the U.S. Supreme Court as we originally reported.
7:25 p.m
.: The U.S. Supreme Court has denied inmates motions for a stay and refused to grant certiorari in another case.
In the main case, the appeal of the 8th Circuit's reversal of U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction, the court split 5-4. The court's four liberal justices would have granted a stay. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a dissent
. As did Justice Stephen Breyer.
I believe this is Justice Neil Gorsuch's first vote. Had Senate Republicans not blocked the confirmation of Merrick Garland or had Clinton beat Trump, would the decision have been different?
From Breyer's dissent:
Arkansas set out to execute eight people over the course of 11 days. Why these eight? Why now? The apparent reason has nothing to do with the heinousness of their crimes or with the presence (or absence) of mitigating behavior. It has nothing to do with their mental state. It has nothing to do with the need for speedy punishment. Four have been on death row for over 20 years. All have been housed in solitary confinement for at least 10 years. Apparently the reason the State decided to proceed with these eight executions is that the ‘use by’ date of the State’s execution drug is about to expire.
...
I have previously noted the arbitrariness with which executions are carried out in this country. ... And I have pointed out how the arbitrary nature of the death penalty system, as presently administered, runs contrary to the very purpose of a “rule of law.”
From Justice Sotomayor's dissent:
After a four-day evidentiary hearing at which seventeen witnesses testified and volumes of evidence were introduced, the District Court issued an exhaustive 101-page opinion enjoining petitioners’ executions. The court found that Arkansas’ current lethal-injection protocol posed a substantial risk of severe pain and that petitioners had identified available alternative methods of execution. The Eighth Circuit reversed these findings in a six-page opinion.
Here is the denial of the stay
As Judge Kelly noted persuasively in dissent, the Eighth Circuit erred at both steps of the analysis required by Glossip v. Gross ... First, it failed to defer to the District Court’s extensive factual findings andinstead substituted its own. ... The Court of Appeals thus erroneously swept aside the District Court’s well-supported finding that midazolam creates a substantial risk of severe pain. Second, it imposed a restrictive view of what qualifies as an “available”alternative under Glossip. I continue to harbor significant doubts about the wisdom of imposing the perverse requirement that inmates offer alternative methods for their own executions. ... But given the life or death consequences, the Court, having imposed this requirement, should provide clarification and guidance when the Circuits are divided as to its meaning.
pending consideration of a rehearing of the Johnson v Kelley case. Three of the Supreme Court's liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, dissented, but not Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Here is the denial of cert in the Johnson v. Kelley case
. Breyer dissented.
7:42 p.m.:
Graves says that Lee "was never moved into the [execution] chamber prior to the issuance of the stay." Earlier Graves said he is "most likely with his attorney and, if he selected one, a spiritual advisor."
From earlier, Buzzfeed's Supreme Court correspondent Chris Geidner
says there are three new stay requests at the U.S. Supreme Court for Ledell Lee.
Two
of the motions
are from the Innocence Project and the ACLU and concern DNA testing. Another
one is from all of the prisoners scheduled to be executed and makes a due process claim related to the compressed clemency schedule.
8:15 p.m.
In an order from Justice Samuel Alito, the execution is now stayed until 8:30 p.m. or further word from Alito.
Here it is.
8:25 p.m.:
The 8th Circuit has extended its stay until 9:15 p.m.