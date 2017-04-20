Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, April 20, 2017

The Ledell Lee execution thread

Posted By and on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 6:08 PM

click to enlarge SOLOMON GRAVES: The Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman updates media at Cummins Prison Thursday night. - BRIAN CHISON
  • Brian Chison
  • SOLOMON GRAVES: The Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman updates media at Cummins Prison Thursday night.

Arkansas Times contributor Jacob Rosenberg is at the Cummins Unit in Grady filing dispatches tonight in advance of the expected execution of Ledell Lee, who was sentenced to death for the Feb. 9, 1993, murder of Debra Reese, 26, who was beaten to death in the bedroom of her home in Jacksonville. Investigators determined she was strangled and struck at least 36 times with a "tire thumper," a club used by truckers to check tire pressure. Her husband, a truck driver, had given her the tire thumper for protection while he was on the road. Lee says he is innocent of the crime.

Related Arkansas death penalty FAQ: A primer on the state's execution plan.
Arkansas death penalty FAQ
A primer on the state's execution plan.
By Lindsey Millar
Arkansas Reporter

5:30 p.m.: Lee's last meal was communion at 4 p.m., according to Solomon Graves, Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman.

6 p.m.: John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Sean Murphy of the Associated Press and Marine Glisovic of KATV, Channel 7 will be the media witnesses. The state has relented on its inane policy to not allow reporters who view the execution to bring in notepads and pens. It will now provide the three reporters with pen and paper.

Murphy, who works for the AP in Oklahoma, witnessed the botched execution of Clayton Lockett in that state in 2014.

6:16 p.m.: JR Davis, spokesman for Governor Hutchinson, says the governor is at the Capitol. "Lines of communication are absolutely open," Davis said. The governor is "prepared from all sides."

Media witnesses have left for the execution viewing room.

6:25 p.m. Lee has three available long shot ways he might avoid being executed:

Late this afternoon, the Innocence Project and the ACLU joined in filing an emergency civil rights lawsuit in federal court. The attorney general then filed a response.

An emergency request for a stay is still before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The governor could grant executive clemency.

6:25 p.m.: Graves takes his place next to a phone that goes to the execution chamber.

click to enlarge BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
From earlier:


6:42 p.m.: If Lee's execution goes through it will be the first time the state has ever used the controversial midazolam sedative in its three-drug protocol. The next drug is vecuronium bromide, a paralytic. The third is potassium chloride, which causes a heart attack. This procedure, critics have worried, could leave a prisoner conscious during the procedure. An Arkansas Department of Correction official confirmed that it will perform consciousness checks five minutes after the midazolam is administered to ensure the inmate is insensate as protocol dictates. (ADC has failed to reveal what constitutes a consciousness check). AP Reporter Sean Murphy said that he will be counting minutes to ensure that five minutes have passed and that consciousness checks occur.

6:59 p.m.: The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals has issued a stay of the execution of Lee until 8:15 p.m., according to ADC's Graves. Not the U.S. Supreme Court as we originally reported.

7:25 p.m.: The U.S. Supreme Court has denied inmates motions for a stay and refused to grant certiorari in another case.

In the main case, the appeal of the 8th Circuit's reversal of U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker's preliminary injunction, the court split 5-4. The court's four liberal justices would have granted a stay. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a dissent. As did Justice Stephen Breyer.

I believe this is Justice Neil Gorsuch's first vote. Had Senate Republicans not blocked the confirmation of Merrick Garland or had Clinton beat Trump, would the decision have been different?

From Breyer's dissent:

Arkansas set out to execute eight people over the course of 11 days. Why these eight? Why now? The apparent reason has nothing to do with the heinousness of their crimes or with the presence (or absence) of mitigating behavior. It has nothing to do with their mental state. It has nothing to do with the need for speedy punishment. Four have been on death row for over 20 years. All have been housed in solitary confinement for at least 10 years. Apparently the reason the State decided to proceed with these eight executions is that the ‘use by’ date of the State’s execution drug is about to expire.

...

I have previously noted the arbitrariness with which executions are carried out in this country. ... And I have pointed out how the arbitrary nature of the death penalty system, as presently administered, runs contrary to the very purpose of a “rule of law.”

From Justice Sotomayor's dissent:

After a four-day evidentiary hearing at which seventeen witnesses testified and volumes of evidence were introduced, the District Court issued an exhaustive 101-page opinion enjoining petitioners’ executions. The court found that Arkansas’ current lethal-injection protocol posed a substantial risk of severe pain and that petitioners had identified available alternative methods of execution. The Eighth Circuit reversed these findings in a six-page opinion.

As Judge Kelly noted persuasively in dissent, the Eighth Circuit erred at both steps of the analysis required by Glossip v. Gross ... First, it failed to defer to the District Court’s extensive factual findings andinstead substituted its own. ... The Court of Appeals thus erroneously swept aside the District Court’s well-supported finding that midazolam creates a substantial risk of severe pain. Second, it imposed a restrictive view of what qualifies as an “available”alternative under Glossip. I continue to harbor significant doubts about the wisdom of imposing the perverse requirement that inmates offer alternative methods for their own executions.  ... But given the life or death consequences, the Court, having imposed this requirement, should provide clarification and guidance when the Circuits are divided as to its meaning. 

Here is the denial of the stay pending consideration of a rehearing of the Johnson v Kelley case. Three of the Supreme Court's liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, dissented, but not Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Here is the denial of cert in the Johnson v. Kelley case. Breyer dissented.

 7:42 p.m.:  Graves says that Lee "was never moved into the [execution] chamber prior to the issuance of the stay." Earlier Graves said he is "most likely with his attorney and, if he selected one, a spiritual advisor."

From earlier, Buzzfeed's Supreme Court correspondent Chris Geidner says there are three new stay requests at the U.S. Supreme Court for Ledell Lee.

Two of the motions are from the Innocence Project and the ACLU and concern DNA testing. Another one is from all of the prisoners scheduled to be executed and makes a due process claim related to the compressed clemency schedule.

8:15 p.m. In an order from Justice Samuel Alito, the execution is now stayed until 8:30 p.m. or further word from Alito. Here it is.
8:25 p.m.: The 8th Circuit has extended its stay until 9:15 p.m.

Tags: , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (20)
Email

Speaking of Ledell Lee, death Penalty

Comments (20)

Showing 1-20 of 20

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-20 of 20

Add a comment

More by Jacob Rosenberg

More by Lindsey Millar

Readers also liked…

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Literary Edition

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week.
    • by Max Brantley, Bryan Moats, Brian Chilson, Michael Roberts and Benjamin Hardy
    • Jul 1, 2016

  • Tom Cotton suggests Dick Cheney as House speaker

    Yes. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton told Politico he'd like to see Dick Cheny as House speaker.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 12, 2015

Most Shared

  • Wendell Griffen's gift to Gov. Asa Hutchinson: Cover for a botched execution process

    Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen served Gov. Asa Hutchinson and others a gift on a platter yesterday by participating in a death penalty protest outside the Governor's Mansion roughly an hour after he'd approved an order stopping use of one of three drugs used in executions and thus, effectively, halting six executions still scheduled to begin Monday. He provided cover for a state killing spree flawed from start to finish.

  • Federal Judge Kristine Baker halts Arkansas executions

    Federal Judge Kristine Baker has ordered a halt to executions scheduled to begin Monday.

  • Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win

    Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

  • Executionpalooza

    Appearances count. I was struck by a single sentence over the weekend in a full page of coverage in The New York Times devoted to the killing spree in Arkansas, beginning with a front-page account of the recent flurry of legal filings on pending executions and continuing inside with an interview with Damien Echols, the former death row inmate.

  • Art bull

    "God, I hate art," my late friend The Doctor used to say.

Visit Arkansas

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

2017 Henry Awards presented at Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Jim Rice named ‘Tourism Person of the Year’

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation