Friday, April 21, 2017

Arkansas March for Science tomorrow at 1 p.m.

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 2:27 PM

The Arkansas Chapter of the Sierra Club, with support from the Arkansas Museum of Discovery, have organized the Arkansas March for Science which is scheduled to begin tomorrow, Saturday April 22, at 1p.m. The march will start at the intersection of Capitol & Pulaski and will end at the Capitol steps.

The March for Science is a worldwide event with over 600 satellite marches, Arkansas's being one of them, and a primary event in Washington D.C. Scientists, educators, engineers, and people simply interested in an objective, science-based worldview are encouraged to participate.

  Kevin Delaney will be a keynote speaker
Arkansas's march will feature keynote speaker Kevin Delaney from the Science Channel's "Street Science." There will also be an after-march advocacy event from 3p.m. to 5p.m. at the Museum of Discovery.

The official site for the marches uses the mission statement:
The March for Science champions robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity. We unite as a diverse, nonpartisan group to call for science that upholds the common good and for political leaders and policy makers to enact evidence based policies in the public interest. click to tweet
One of the main goals of the march is to reinforce science's place in politics and curb the trend of politicians paying less and less attention to experts. Here are the core principles listed on the March for Science website:
  1. Science that serves the common good
  2. Evidence-based policy and regulations in the public interest
  3. Cutting-edge science education
  4. Diversity and Inclusion in STEM
  5. Open, honest science and inclusive public outreach
  6. Funding for scientific research and its applications
Along with the goals to:
  1. Humanize science
  2. Partner with the public
  3. Advocate for open, inclusive, and accessible science
  4. Support scientists
  5. Affirm science as a democratic value
Admission to the after-march event is free for march attendees with $1 off parking when using the River Market Parking Deck.

Will you be attending the Arkansas March for Science?


