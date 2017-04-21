Judge Griffen writes about morality, Christian values and executions

Haralson, Smith named to Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame
Perhaps nothing exposes our blindness about power, love, and justice more than how societies treat marginalized and vulnerable people. I wonder if we see God in the people we deem unworthy.
Do we see God in people without healthy food? Do we see God in people who do not have clean water? Do we see God in homeless people? Do we see God in sick people?
Do we see God in people we mass incarcerate and kill in the name of empire? Do we see God in immigrants we refuse to welcome?
Do we see God in people who are desperate, destitute, hated, and helpless?
...
I am struck by the moral and ethical inconsistency of people who insist that justice requires society to kill people who are condemned because they killed others.
Yet, we somehow realize it is unjust to rape people who commit rape.
Somehow, we understand it is unjust to torch the homes of people who commit arson.
Somehow, we know it is not right to plunder the belongings of thieves.
Somehow, we recoil at the idea that justice requires society to order agents of government – our political empire – to molest children whose parents molest children to show we condemn child molestation.
Blessed are the pure in heart, for they will see God.
Lord, when did we see you…?
The State of Arkansas killed Ledell Davis last night. It is easy to recognize that was a political act, meaning an act done in the name of official policy as an expression of our sense of empire.
It is not easy to recognize another truth.
There are beings we refuse to see.
