Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, April 21, 2017

Lee's lawyer writes about executed man's last hours

Posted By on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 2:23 PM

click to enlarge Lee Short, lawyer for Ledell Lee, leaving Judge Herb Wright's courtroom. Wright later ruled against a stay that would have allowed DNA testing of evidence from the murder of Debra Reese in an attempt to exonerate Lee.
  • Lee Short, lawyer for Ledell Lee, leaving Judge Herb Wright's courtroom. Wright later ruled against a stay that would have allowed DNA testing of evidence from the murder of Debra Reese in an attempt to exonerate Lee.

Lee Short, the lawyer for Ledell Lee, the man Arkansas put to death just before midnight last night, has posted on Facebook the following letter of thanks for personal support and a bit about Lee's last hours, distributing his possessions and talking to family.

I first want to say how truly thankful I am for the level of personal support I've received during these trying times from friends, defense and prosecuting attorneys, judges, bailiffs, ADC employees, former teachers, clerks, and others who sympathize with the difficulty of the situation regardless of personal beliefs. I can't even begin to name all the names nor do I even know them all.

Second, the news correctly indicated that Ledell chose not to make a statement in the execution chamber. However, he said and did plenty in the hours leading up to it. From 430 pm until 5 pm I briefed him on the legal issues at the various courts. From 5 to 615 I listened to him make phone calls to his family members (mother, brothers, and daughters) telling them to stay strong and he would see them again one day. From 615 to 630 he prayed with the chaplain he has known and loved for over 20 years. That chaplain remained by his side throughout the evening. They continually reassured one another that because they were gathered in the name of the Father, He was there. At 630 he frantically began dividing his belongings, which fit in a cardboard box. He gave his potato chips to Stacey Johnson who continued to say uplifting messages to Ledell throughout the night. Ledell willed away his property, which included saltines, cups, and even his condiments.  That moment was more than I could take. As tears rolled down my cheeks, there was a friendly face who offered me a Dr. Pepper and said no more. For the next few hours we talked about everything under the sun - music, tv, his nickname "skip", and other death row inmates he enjoyed the company of. Once the mood became optimistic after several stays from various courts, we watched Dawn Scott, 2 1/2 men, and 2 broke girls. We laughed all the way through. Ultimately, at about 1120 when things changed, I was immediately moved out of the room without a chance to say goodbye. RIP Ledell. I pray for your family today, tomorrow, and the future.

Tags: , ,

From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of Lee Short, Ledell Lee

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • State spends $30,000 drug testing TANF recipients for drugs, nabs 2.

    Think Progress reported yesterday that 13 states spent a total of $1.3 million to perform 2,826 drug tests on persons seeking funds from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program. Of those nearly 3,000 people required to pee in a cup to get assistance for their families, 369 tested positive.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Apr 21, 2017

  • Drugmaker asked state last July not to use its drugs for capital punishment

    Claudia Lauer of the Associated Press reports today that the manufacturer of the potassium chloride that is the killing agent in the state's three-drug death cocktail asked the Department of Correction last July not to use the drugs.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Apr 21, 2017

  • Jay Dickey, 1939-2017

    Former U.S. Rep. Jay Dickey, a native of Pine Bluff who served in Congress from 1993-2001, has died of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was 77.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Apr 21, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Transgender electrician may sue employer over her firing

    Federal Judge Susan Webber Wright has ruled that Patricia Dawson, a transgender woman, may pursue her lawsuit that she was wrongfully fired by her employer, H & H Electric, because of her sex.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 16, 2015

  • Lawsuit filed over settlement in forum-shopping class action case

    The lawyers facing disciplinary action by federal Judge P.K. Holmes in Fort Smith over their settlement of a class action lawsuit against the USAA insurance company have a new legal headache.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jun 21, 2016

  • The plight of the refugees: Dark episodes in Arkansas

    Ernest Dumas reaches into history, some personal, for moments in Arkansas's view of refugees. It was brought to mind by the current crisis in Europe and the political divisions over whether the U.S. should respond to the needs of the displaced.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 22, 2015

Most Shared

  • Biggest-ever state lottery winner finally claims $177 million win

    Eliberto Cantu of Lubbock, Texas finally claimed his $177 million lottery win today after purchasing the winning Mega Millions ticket on March 30.

  • Executionpalooza

    Appearances count. I was struck by a single sentence over the weekend in a full page of coverage in The New York Times devoted to the killing spree in Arkansas, beginning with a front-page account of the recent flurry of legal filings on pending executions and continuing inside with an interview with Damien Echols, the former death row inmate.

  • Art bull

    "God, I hate art," my late friend The Doctor used to say.

  • Not justice

    The strongest, most enduring calls for the death penalty come from those who feel deeply the moral righteousness of "eye-for-an-eye" justice, or retribution. From the depths of pain and the heights of moral offense comes the cry, "The suffering you cause is the suffering you shall receive!" From the true moral insight that punishment should fit the crime, cool logic concludes, "Killers should be killed." Yet I say: retribution yes; death penalty no.

  • Judge Griffen writes about morality, Christian values and executions

    Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who blogs at Justice is a verb!, sends along a new post this morning.

Visit Arkansas

Haralson, Smith named to Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame

Haralson, Smith named to Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame

Chuck Haralson and Ken Smith were inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame during the 43rd annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism

Most Viewed

  • The Ledell Lee execution thread

    Arkansas Times contributor Jacob Rosenberg is at the Cummins Unit in Grady filing dispatches tonight in advance of the expected execution of Ledell Lee, who was sentenced to death for the Feb. 9, 1993, murder of Debra Reese, 26, who was beaten to death in the bedroom of her home in Jacksonville.

  • Judge Griffen writes about morality, Christian values and executions

    Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who blogs at Justice is a verb!, sends along a new post this morning.

  • UPDATE Attorneys for Ledell Lee argue they should be allowed to locate, test DNA evidence collected in 1993 as part of innocence claim

    In a hearing this afternoon before Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, attorneys for death row inmate Ledell Lee argued that they should be allowed to locate evidence collected prior to his arrest in 1993, including a single hair and a Converse shoe with a pinhead-sized spot of human blood on it, for modern DNA testing. They hope testing can prove Lee's innocence by showing that the African-American hair found at the crime scene belongs to someone other than Lee, and that the speck of blood found on Lee's shoe does not belong to the victim in the case.

  • Jay Dickey, 1939-2017

    Former U.S. Rep. Jay Dickey, a native of Pine Bluff who served in Congress from 1993-2001, has died of complications from Parkinson's Disease. He was 77.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Slideshows

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation