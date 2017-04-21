The Friday line and video

Haralson, Smith named to Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame
Chuck Haralson and Ken Smith were inducted into the Arkansas Tourism Hall of Fame during the 43rd annual Governor’s Conference on Tourism
If you want to find people taking state money for any purpose and taking drugs,…
golfer71909 (Marc), Did you even read this Arkansas Times article and the marchforsience.com website? Before…
And we can't get arrested. Y'all come out and visit your Capitol again. Resist.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings