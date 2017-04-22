Department of Correction releases records related to Lee execution

click to enlarge Brian Chilson

INSIDE THE CUMMINS UNIT: Ledell Lee was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

Thehas released its internal affairs log related to the execution ofon April 20.It's a catalog of all the mundane details related to Lee's last hours.At 2:44 p.m., he took communion followed by a meal of fruit punch, four slices of bread, two cinnamon rolls, stewed tomatoes, sweet rice, pinto beans, two pieces of fried chicken and corn. He finished at 2:48 p.m.He dressed in clean whites in one minute, beginning at 6:18 p.m.It took 12 minutes for intravenous catheters to be inserted, beginning at 11:27 p.m., just minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted its stay on the execution.The chemicals were administered at 11:45 p.m.The coroner pronounced the time of death at 11:56 p.m.Two more executions are scheduled for Monday and a third on Thursday.