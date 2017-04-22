Find out more →

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Department of Correction releases records related to Lee execution

Posted By on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 1:34 PM

click to enlarge INSIDE THE CUMMINS UNIT: Ledell Lee was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m. - BRIAN CHILSON
  • Brian Chilson
  • INSIDE THE CUMMINS UNIT: Ledell Lee was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Correction has released its internal affairs log related to the execution of Ledell Lee on April 20.

Here it is.
It's a catalog of all the mundane details related to Lee's last hours.

At 2:44 p.m., he took communion followed by a meal of fruit punch, four slices of bread, two cinnamon rolls, stewed tomatoes, sweet rice, pinto beans, two pieces of fried chicken and corn. He finished at 2:48 p.m.

He dressed in clean whites in one minute, beginning at 6:18 p.m.

It took 12 minutes for intravenous catheters to be inserted, beginning at 11:27 p.m., just minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court lifted its stay on the execution.

The chemicals were administered at 11:45 p.m.

The coroner pronounced the time of death at 11:56 p.m.

The department also released a witness list.
Two more executions are scheduled for Monday and a third on Thursday.

