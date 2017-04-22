Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Jones, Williams lose bid for stay over midazolam

Posted By on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 9:43 AM

JACK JONES JR.
  • JACK JONES JR.
The state Attorney General's office announced this morning that Death Row inmates Jack Jones and Marcel Williams, scheduled to be put to death on Monday night, were unable to convince federal District Judge Kristine Baker to grant a preliminary injunction to halt their executions.

Attorneys for Jones and Williams sought the injunction claiming that midazolam, one of the three drugs used in the lethal  injections, would cause the inmates pain because of obesity and their poor 
MARCEL WILLIAMS
  • ADC
  • MARCEL WILLIAMS
health.

Both Williams and Jones have diabetes, neuropathy and sleep apnea, according to an anesthesiologist who examined the inmates, according to a report on KARK-TV, Channel 4. That doctor, Joel Zivot of Emory University in Atlanta, has also complained that drugs that could save lives are being stockpiled for lethal use in U.S. prisons.

Jeff Rosenzweig, attorney for Jones, also told the federal court that Jones takes methadone, which would interfere with the the midazolam's effectiveness, Ch. 4 reports.

