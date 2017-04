Jones, Williams lose bid for stay over midazolam

JACK JONES JR.

MARCEL WILLIAMS

The state Attorney General's office announced this morning that Death Row inmatesand, scheduled to be put to death on Monday night, were unable to convince federal District Judgeto grant a preliminary injunction to halt their executions.Attorneys for Jones and Williams sought the injunction claiming that midazolam, one of the three drugs used in the lethal injections, would cause the inmates pain because of obesity and their poorhealth.Both Williams and Jones have diabetes, neuropathy and sleep apnea, according to an anesthesiologist who examined the inmates, according to a report on KARK-TV, Channel 4 . That doctor,of Emory University in Atlanta, has also complained that drugs that could save lives are being stockpiled for lethal use in U.S. prisons. attorney for Jones, also told the federal court that Jones takes methadone, which would interfere with the the midazolam's effectiveness, Ch. 4 reports.