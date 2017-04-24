Posted
By Sponsored
on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 2:21 PM
click to enlarge
The Department of Arkansas Heritage has vacated two floors in downtown’s venerable Tower Building at 4th and Center streets. Graham Catlett—lawyer, lobbyist and owner of the Tower Building—is redesigning one floor to accommodate smaller users, anyone from a group of attorneys to a tech startup. The Tower Building is just a block from the Tech Park, and at $14 a foot, considerably cheaper. Fiber-optic T1 DSL runs throughout the building.
The other floor will be remodeled to accommodate a larger user and retain a more open floor plan. Space is available on either floor starting anywhere from 400 square feet to 40,000 square feet.
Tower Building tenants enjoy walkability to downtown restaurants, courthouses and the River Market. Building amenities include two restaurants, a barbershop, convenience store, dry cleaner and covered parking.
In celebration of National Donate Life Month, the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA) will host its third annual “Function @ the Junction” Bridge Party and Fun Walk on Thursday, April 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., in downtown Little Rock. /more/
Arkansans have a heart for giving. On April 6, 2017, Arkansas Community Foundation is encouraging us to join together to grow the love for our state’s nonprofit organizations. Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., ArkansasGives is a challenge to all Arkansans to give to the charities of their choice. Visit ArkansasGives.org to donate. /more/
ArkansasGives is a 12-hour online giving event hosted by Arkansas Community Foundation. The Foundation is challenging all Arkansans to make a donation to the charity of their choice in recognition of the vital work our local nonprofits do in our communities. /more/
GLO Airlines is flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes, and it's Carnival Season in New Orleans! We took a recent flight to New Orleans on GLO, and it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We have never gotten to New Orleans that fast! Don't miss out on Carnival Season in New Orleans, Mardi Gras 2017. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of ARKBLOG17. /more/
The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast! Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16. /more/
The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast and there’s a "New Years Eve in New Orleans" rate of $308. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16. /more/
The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast and there’s a "New Years Eve in New Orleans" rate of $308. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16. /more/
The new GLO Airlines is flying non-stop from Little Rock to Destin during the holidays through Jan. 3. GLO flies to Destin on a seasonal basis, both during the Christmas holidays and again during the late spring and summer when Arkies head to the beach. At only two hours in the air, this is quickest we'll ever get to Arkansas's favorite beach destination. Flights are scheduled for Dec. 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 31 and Jan. 3.Go to flyglo.com for departure times and prices. /more/
In celebration of National Donate Life Month, the Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency (ARORA) will host its third annual “Function @ the Junction” Bridge Party and Fun Walk on Thursday, April 13th from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., in downtown Little Rock.
Arkansans have a heart for giving. On April 6, 2017, Arkansas Community Foundation is encouraging us to join together to grow the love for our state’s nonprofit organizations. Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., ArkansasGives is a challenge to all Arkansans to give to the charities of their choice. Visit ArkansasGives.org to donate.
GLO Airlines is flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes, and it's Carnival Season in New Orleans! We took a recent flight to New Orleans on GLO, and it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We have never gotten to New Orleans that fast! Don't miss out on Carnival Season in New Orleans, Mardi Gras 2017. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of ARKBLOG17.
Rep. Michael John Gray of Augusta has been elected leader of the House Democratic Caucus, the minority party. He succeeds Rep. Eddie Armstrong of North Little Rock. He's a farmer and small business owner.
Appearances count. I was struck by a single sentence over the weekend in a full page of coverage in The New York Times devoted to the killing spree in Arkansas, beginning with a front-page account of the recent flurry of legal filings on pending executions and continuing inside with an interview with Damien Echols, the former death row inmate.
The strongest, most enduring calls for the death penalty come from those who feel deeply the moral righteousness of "eye-for-an-eye" justice, or retribution. From the depths of pain and the heights of moral offense comes the cry, "The suffering you cause is the suffering you shall receive!" From the true moral insight that punishment should fit the crime, cool logic concludes, "Killers should be killed." Yet I say: retribution yes; death penalty no.
Arkansas Times contributor Jacob Rosenberg is at the Cummins Unit in Grady filing dispatches tonight in advance of the expected execution of Ledell Lee, who was sentenced to death for the Feb. 9, 1993, murder of Debra Reese, 26, who was beaten to death in the bedroom of her home in Jacksonville.
Friday looms as the deadline for Congress to pass a spending bill; if they fail to do so by midnight, the government will shut down. D.C. observers seem to think that the most likely scenario is a stopgap bill to fund the government for another week or so while lawmakers try to work out a deal. We'll see.
Lee Short, the lawyer for Ledell Lee, the man Arkansas put to death just before midnight last night, posted on Facebook the following letter of thanks for personal support and a bit about Lee's last hours, distributing his possessions and talking to family.
Further comments from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen at his blog Justice is a Verb! on the Supreme Court's ruling barring him from hearing cases involving executions, which he argues violated his due process and fundamental principles of fairness.
An Arkansas jury last Friday awarded Cuker Interactive, a California-based digital marketing agency, more than $12 million in damages from Walmart. The jury found that Walmart had misappropriated trade secrets. In addition, the jury awarded Cuker $30,600 in damages for breach of contract and $400,000 for unjust enrichment.
Ledbetter, the former state Board of Education chair who cast the decisive vote in 2015 to take over the LRSD, writes that Education Commissioner Johnny Key "has shown time and again that he is out of touch with our community and the needs of the district." However, Ledbetter supports the May 9 vote as a positive for the district's students and staff.
Photos taken Thursday night by Brian Chilson and David Koon, at Cummins Prison in Grady, the State Police barricade away from the prison and in front of the Governor's Mansion, before and after the execution of Ledell Lee.