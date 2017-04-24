Find out more →

Monday, April 24, 2017

The Department of Arkansas Heritage has vacated two floors in downtown’s venerable Tower Building at 4th and Center streets. Graham Catlett—lawyer, lobbyist and owner of the Tower Building—is redesigning one floor to accommodate smaller users, anyone from a group of attorneys to a tech startup. The Tower Building is just a block from the Tech Park, and at $14 a foot, considerably cheaper. Fiber-optic T1 DSL runs throughout the building.

The other floor will be remodeled to accommodate a larger user and retain a more open floor plan. Space is available on either floor starting anywhere from 400 square feet to 40,000 square feet.

Tower Building tenants enjoy walkability to downtown restaurants, courthouses and the River Market. Building amenities include two restaurants, a barbershop, convenience store, dry cleaner and covered parking.

Brokers Protected

Brenda McKown
501-725-8465
bmckown@catlett.net

