Former President Barack Obama is speaking and leading a panel at the University of Chicago, delivering his first public remarks since leaving the Oval Office. You can watch a livestream here . The event features various young leaders, billed as a discussion on civic engagement.“So, uh, what’s been going on while I’ve been gone?” Obama joked to the crowd."There are all kinds of issues that I care about, and all kinds of issues that I intend to work on," he said. "The single most important thing I can do is to help in any way I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to take their own crack at changing the world.”