Monday, April 24, 2017

The Jack Jones, Marcel Williams execution thread

Posted By on Mon, Apr 24, 2017 at 1:57 PM

click to enlarge SCHEDULED TO DIE: Jack Jones (left) and Marcell Williams. - ARKANSAS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTION
  • Arkansas Department of Correction
  • SCHEDULED TO DIE: Jack Jones (left) and Marcell Williams.

We'll update this post throughout the day and night.

The Arkansas Department of Correction is planning for the first double execution in the U.S. in 16 years tonight. Jack Jones, 52,  and Marcel Williams, 46, are scheduled to die by lethal injection. They would be the second and third prisoners put to death as part of a hurried schedule Governor Hutchinson set in advance of the state's supply of one of the three drugs used in the execution protocol expiring on April 30. Ledell Lee was put to death on Thursday.

Hutchinson originally scheduled eight death row prisoners to die over 11 days. The Arkansas Supreme Court issued stays in two of the sentences and a federal judge intervened in another. One more prisoner, Kenneth Williams, is set to die on Thursday.

Jack Jones' crime and history


Jones was sentenced to death in 1996 for the June 6, 1995, rape and murder of Bald Knob bookkeeper Mary Phillips, 34, and the attempted murder of Phillips' 11-year-old daughter, Lacy. Investigators found that after entering the accounting office where Mary Phillips worked, Jones told Phillips he was going to rob her, then tied Lacy — who was at the office visiting her mother — to a chair in another room before binding, raping and strangling Mary Phillips with the cord from a coffee maker. After Mary Phillips was dead, Jones returned and strangled Lacy Phillips until she passed out, then fractured her skull with repeated blows from a BB gun he was carrying until he believed she was dead. Lacy Phillips recovered, and later testified against Jones at trial.

At a clemency hearing April 7, Jones' attorney Jeff Rosenzweig told the board Jones only requested a clemency hearing in solidarity with his fellow death row inmates. Jones said even if the governor granted him clemency, he would deny it. "There's no way I would spend another 20 years in this rat hole," he wrote in a letter read by Rosenzweig. Jones also addressed Lacy Phillips in his letter:
"For so many years, I kept a grainy, black and white Xerox photo of you on the surgical table, kept it taped to the inside of my notebook and at the bottom, I had written in bold letters, 'YOU DID THIS.' I kept it so I would never forget to remember.  

...

"I shall not ask to be forgiven, for I haven't the right. I'm so very, very sorry, Lacy. I've no excuse. None. For years and years, I've hoped and prayed you'd be ok. Sounds stupid, I know, but I am deeply sorry.
Jones' sister, Lynn Jones, protested outside the Cummins Unit Thursday. She said there's no question of her brother's guilt, but said execution is "barbaric." She also recounted Jones history of mental illness and trauma before the Parole Board during Jones' clemency hearing.

The Harvard Fair Punishment Project summed much of it up:

Jack Jones suffers from bipolar disorder and depression. His symptoms of serious mental illness date back to his childhood. He endured visual hallucinations where he saw “bugs, ants and spiders in particular, that he believed were going to get him.” These hallucinations were paralyzing. He “thought the only way to be safe from [them] was to hold very still.” Family members described how on other occasions, he would sometimes rock and bang his head against the cupboards. A doctor at the time diagnosed him with ADHD and prescribed Ritalin.  In 1980, when Jack was 16, a doctor recommended he receive psychotherapy and family counseling, but the family did not follow through.

In 1989, Jack attempted suicide. He tried again in 1991, when he jumped off a bridge. He was finally admitted for psychiatric attention. Just months prior to the capital murder, Jack voluntarily committed himself to the Pinnacle Pointe Hospital in Little Rock, reporting severe depression and repeated suicidal ideation. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and prescribed Lithium. He received the bipolar diagnosis again just weeks before the capital murder, in May of 1995.

Jack also experienced physical abuse by his father, and sexual abuse at the hands of three strangers who abducted and raped him.
The Fair Punishment Project also notes that the jury in Jones' original case heard little mitigating evidence and that his lawyers used a medical expert who the Medical Board deemed "mentally incompetent to practice medicine to such an extent as to endanger the public" a year after he testified in Jones' trial. "The expert told the jury that he knew that Jack was not bipolar because he was bipolar himself," reports the Fair Punishment Project.

Marcel Williams' crime and history

Williams was sentenced to death in 1997 for the Nov. 20, 1994, murder of Stacy Rae Errickson, 22, who Williams kidnapped at gunpoint as she was pumping gas at a Shell Stop gas station in Jacksonville. After taking Errickson to at least 18 ATM machines to withdraw a total of $350 from her account, Williams raped her at a mini-storage facility, then beat and suffocated her to death at Riverview Park in North Little Rock. Her body was discovered in a shallow grave on Dec. 5, 1994.

Williams acknowledges his guilt, but his clemency petition is a catalog of horrific childhood trauma:
Marcel was sexually abused by a multitude of perpetrators throughout his adolescence. Older women sexually abused him and paid him in food stamps or covered his mother’s electric bill in return. Marcel’s mother facilitated the arrangement, offering his sexual services to women that were in their twenties, thirties, and forties, while he was only a child. At one point the family was evicted and lived in the home of one of  these abusers, Diane, as a quid pro quo in exchange for Diane’s free access to sexually abuse the ten-year-old Marcel. Marcel’s mother thought nothing of facilitating this arrangement as she too earned money for the family by prostituting and stealing. Marcel was also sexually abused by two of the men that Sarah brought into the family home. David Lisak, a psychologist who specializes in the study of the effects of sexual abuse, characterized the involvement of Marcel’s mother in his sexual abuse as a form of incest that is extreme and profoundly damaging.

Marcel’s mother was also violently abusive. Dr. Lisak described the abuse as “extremely severe.” Sarah beat Marcel with belt buckles, switches, or extension cords. She was a large woman and as a child Marcel was skinny. She would sit astride him and pummel him with her fists. At the age of 13, Marcel’s mother doused him with a pot of boiling water leaving burns up and down his arm. She burned him with a curling iron. On at least one occasion, Marcel’s mother put a pot of water on to boil, heated up extension cords in the water, and then beat him, naked, with the cords until he was covered in gashes. His cousins watched in horror as he fled the house, still naked and bleeding. Marcel was never safe at home. His mother would wake him up while he was sleeping to beat him. One time she beat him so fiercely in bed that the bunk bed he was sleeping in collapsed. 
Here is the full petition.
Later, as a 17-year-old, Williams was sent to adult prison, where he was gang raped.

According to his attorneys, the jury in Williams' capital murder trial heard essentially no mitigating evidence. In 2006, U.S. District Judge Leon Holmes vacated Williams' death sentence, noting that Williams had been subject to "every category of traumatic experience that is generally used to describe childhood trauma," but the state appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, which overruled Holmes on procedural grounds.

11th hour appeals

Lawyers for Jones and Williams have filed appeals related to midazolam, the sedative used in the state's execution protocol. Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker found that midazolam "could" violate the Eighth Amendment's ban on cruel and inhumane punishment by not fully rendering an inmate unconscious. Baker issued an injunction against the state performing executions that the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals vacated. Jones and Williams have said their special medical conditions make them especially likely to suffer under Arkansas's drug protocol. Jones has or likely has diabetes, hypertension, peripheral neuropathy, chronic pain and sleep apnea. He's also amputated below one knee and takes a high daily dose of methadone, which his lawyers say could render midazolam ineffective. While in solitary confinement, Williams gained 200 pounds, according to his attorneys. He now weighs 400 pounds and sufffers from diabetes, hypertension and sleep apnea.

A number of appeals have moved through U.S. District Court and the 8th Circuit and have likely been sent to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Add a comment

