Police beat
Family of girl who fell from Harrison church bus issues statement, says investigation ongoing
Posted
By David Koon
on Tue, Apr 25, 2017 at 12:57 PM
The family of a 4-year-old girl from Harrison who fell from a moving church bus on April 19 issued a statement through their attorney yesterday, asking for privacy as the investigation into the incident continues. The family said the girl is still receiving medical care related to the incident — caught on an EMT's dashboard camera — in which she opened the back door of a moving church bus and was flung to the pavement, with the bus driving away.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. April 19 on Highway 65 in Harrison. According to police, the girl, whose name has not been released, was riding with 10 other passengers near the back of a small bus owned by The Christian Life Center, a church in Harrison, when she opened the rear emergency door and fell out. Police said the bus was being driven by the pastor of Christian Life Center.
Ryan Ciampoli, the EMT and volunteer firefighter whose dashcam captured the fall, stopped and rendered aid to the girl until help arrived. She was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, then transferred to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. She suffered scrapes and a broken jaw that required surgery. At the time of the accident, police told the Harrison Daily Times that there would be no criminal charges filed against the pastor who was driving the bus.
A Garland County jury today found Kevin Duck, 33, guilty in the murder of his girlfriend, Dawna Natzke, a Hot Springs Village Police Department dispatcher whose body was found floating a remote pond near Hot Springs Village in December 2011. /more/
The Little Rock Police Department today released the report on what witnesses said was a home invasion robbery-turned-shooting in which an 18-year-old man was killed, and three others were shot. /more/
Little Rock Fire Department fire crews responded to Central High School this afternoon after reports of smoke caused by an equipment malfunction at the school, Principal Nancy Rousseau said there were no flames during the incident. /more/
A story is quickly going viral about what's being variously described as "vandalism" or an "attack" by protesters on a large tour bus carrying high school students — including four from Sylvan Hills High — in Washington D.C. following Saturday's Women's March on Washington. There's two sides to every coin, however, and videos shot from outside the bus show the driver motoring up to the protest, pausing briefly, and then forcing the bus through the crowd before speeding away. /more/
Cosmetics maker L’Oréal and Scenic Hill Solar, a Little Rock-based solar energy company started by former Arkansas Lt. Gov. Bill Halter, cut the ribbon this morning on a massive new power generating solar array in North Little Rock.
Appearing with Clinton School for Public Service Dean Skip Rutherford, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton spoke today at a Clinton School event focused on Cotton's assessment of Donald Trump's First 100 days in office. While there were some moments of applause and isolated jeering, the event was much less raucous than the town hall meetings Cotton has been attending of late, though Rutherford's questions pulled no punches in questioning Trump's temperament and agenda.
The State Police have issued a minor clarification in what appears to be an effort to soothe an enraged Sen. Jason Rapert, exposed here as overly excited about both a Conway parking lot question from a constituent as well as some inflammatory Internet rhetoric that he's interpreted as a dire threat on his life. State cops took his reports seriously, they say. But in the end, they found nothing actionable.
The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
Arkansas Times contributor Jacob Rosenberg is at the Cummins Unit in Grady filing dispatches tonight in advance of the expected execution of Ledell Lee, who was sentenced to death for the Feb. 9, 1993, murder of Debra Reese, 26, who was beaten to death in the bedroom of her home in Jacksonville.
The Arkansas Department of Correction is planning for the first double execution in the U.S. in 16 years tonight. Jack Jones, 52, and Marcell Williams, 46, are scheduled to die by lethal injection. They would be the second and third prisoners put to death as part of a hurried schedule Governor Hutchinson set in advance of the state's supply of one of the three drugs used in the execution protocol expiring on April 30.
Lee Short, the lawyer for Ledell Lee, the man Arkansas put to death just before midnight last night, posted on Facebook the following letter of thanks for personal support and a bit about Lee's last hours, distributing his possessions and talking to family.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in an appeal yesterday that asks the court to rule that indigent criminal defendants are entitled to an independent expert witness. The case, McWilliams v. Dunn, goes back to the 1984 capital murder conviction of James McWilliams, who raped and murdered a woman in Tuscaloosa, Ala., during a robbery. But the high court's decision will also directly affect the fates of Don Davis and Bruce Ward, Arkansas death row prisoners who were slated to die this month, but given a reprieve by the Arkansas Supreme Court, which issued a stay in each execution, pending the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in McWilliams in June.
Photos taken Thursday night by Brian Chilson and David Koon, at Cummins Prison in Grady, the State Police barricade away from the prison and in front of the Governor's Mansion, before and after the execution of Ledell Lee.