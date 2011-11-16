Rather eat out than cook up a storm during the holidays? There are several places that will oblige you. Check out our extensive list on the jump.

Restaurants requiring a reservation:

Arthur's Prime Steakhouse / Jerry B’s. Platinum buffet featuring turkey, prime rib, pork tenderloin & grilled salmon, sides and desserts. $29. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. 27 Rahling Circle (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 821-1838.

Arkansas Queen Riverboat. Roasted turkey, honey baked ham, sides and pumpkin pie. Two cruises: boarding at 12:30 & 4:30 p.m. $39.50 adults/24.50 kids. 100 Riverfront Drive (North Little Rock). RSVP (501) 372-5777.

Ashley’s at the Capital. A special Thanksgiving set dinner featuring Smoked Heirloom Turkey Breast with Haricot Vert, bruleed sweet potatoes, butternut squash cappuccino, grilled Waldorf salad, pumpkin pie and more. Seatings at noon, 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. $85. Markham & Louisiana (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 374-7474.

Belle Arti. The Italian restaurant is offering a sit down meal featuring soup or salad and choice of turkey with sausage dressing, Atlantic salmon with rosemary potatoes or a chicken dish plus sides and choice of pumpkin pie, c4eesecake or Italian apple turnover. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or when the turkey runs out. $24.50 adults/#12.50 children. 719 Central Avenue (Hot Springs). RSVP (501) 624-7474.

Camp David. A special Thanksgiving lunch buffet featuring shrimp cocktail, baked turkey, sausage, roast prime rib, salmon, bacon, hashbrown casserole and several desserts. 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $19.95 adults/$12.95 kids. In the Holiday Inn Presidential Center (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 975-2267.

Crowne Plaza. Serving a Thanksgiving buffet including prime rib, roast turkey, seafood, salad station and desserts. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. $28 adults/$24 seniors/$15 children 6-12. 201 S. Shackleford (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 223-3000.

Doubletree Hotel. A Thanksgiving brunch featuring turkey and side items, full breakfast offerings and desserts. 11 a.m.-2 p.m.. $23.95 adults/$19.95 seniors/$12.95 kids. 424 West Markham (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 372-4371.

Hilton. Offering a Thanksgiving brunch featuring turkey and dressing, salmon, prime rib, an omelet station, sweet potatoes, vegetable tray, cheese tray and desserts. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.. $20.95 per person. I-630 & University (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 664-5020.

Hilton Garden Inn. Thanksgiving brunch with turkey and prime rib carving stations, side items and desserts. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $19.95 adults/$17.95 seniors/$13.95 children 5-12. 4100 Glover Lane (North Little Rock). RSVP (501) 945-7444.

Mimi’s Café. Special Thanksgiving dinner featuring soup or salad, turkey, trimmings and either pumpkin pie or bread pudding for dessert. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $14.99 adults/$6.99 kids. 11725 Chenal Parkway (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 221-3883.

Opal Mae’s. Serving up family style Thanksgiving dinners at the table or on the buffet, including Roast Turkey, Baked Ham, Roast Beef, side items, salad bar, brownies, cupcakes, pies and bread pudding. 11 a.m. until reservations run out. $18.50 adults/$16.50 seniors/$10 kids 6-12. 321 B Street (Russellville). RSVP (501) 967-6725.

The Peabody Hotel. Thanksgiving brunch featuring great breakfast items, turkey and dressing, cheese soup, side items, champagne and mimosas and several desserts. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $39.95 adults/$14.95 kids 6-12, under 6 free. Complimentary valet parking. 3 Statehouse Plaza (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 399-8000.

Porterhouse. Buffet featuring turkey, prime rib and salmon, side items and dessert. Take-home Thanksgiving also available. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. $19.95 adults/$10.95 kids. 707 Central Avenue (Hot Springs). RSVP (501) 321-8282.

Riverfront Steakhouse. Holiday buffet featuring turkey, Petit Jean ham, chicken Florentine, salad bar, soup, omelet station, side items and dessert. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $19.95 adults/$11.95 kids. RSVP (501) 371-9000.

Ya Ya’s Eurobistro. All-you-can-eat Thanksgiving buffet with carving station featuring turkey, ham and prime rib; side items, premium salads, cornbread, cheesecake and pumpkin pie. 10:30 a.m.-3 pm. $28.95 adults/$13.95 kids. Promenade at Chenal (Little Rock). RSVP (501) 821-1144.

Restaurants not requiring a reservation:

Capital Bar & Grill. Open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. with regular menu and Thanksgiving specials. Markham & Louisiana (Little Rock). (501) 374-7474.

Copeland’s. Cajun fried turkey, oyster dressing, mashed sweet potatoes with pecan amaretto cream sauce, corn macque choux, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole and biscuits. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $17.99. Shackleford Crossing (Little Rock). (501) 312-1616.

Cracker Barrel. Regular schedule. Special with turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, ham, sweet potato casserole, green beans, rolls and Pumpkin Pecan Streusel Pie (and a beverage) for $8.99/$4.49 kids. All locations.

Dixie Café. Regular menu service. Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All locations.

Ed and Kay’s. Full menu plus Thanksgiving specials: turkey and dressing, ham or a combination plate with side items. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 15228 Interstate 30 (Benton). (501) 315-3663.

Golden Corral. Regular items plus turkey and dressing. Open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $13.99 adults. Both locations.

Luby’s. Regular menu service. 10:45 a.m.-8 p.m. Special turkey and dressing dinner with two sides, $10.99. 12501 West Markham (Little Rock). (501) 219-1567.

T.G.I. Fridays. Regular menu. 11 a.m.-1 a.m. 2820 Lakewood Village (North Little Rock. (501) 758-2277.