One of the greatest downfalls of many coffee shops is that they often don’t serve a full menu. Thus, if you’re working in one for a few hours, eventually your stomach will force an exodus.in Hillcrest does not suffer from this affliction. It not only serves a great selection of coffee and tea, but also offers breakfast pastries, brownies, lox and bagels, sausage rolls and more. As a result, they’ve become one of the most popular coffee shops in Little Rock.Mylo’s did a number on their location when they took it over—stripping it down to the basics, and leaving only huge windows that let in natural light to complement the wood furniture and metal chairs. The result is a dream—basic and stylish, complete with succulent planters on each table. Aesthetically, it’s my very favorite place to sit and work.Even better, they’re expanding. As I left, I was able to peak into the former Afterthought and see the space being gutted, right down to the dirt. I can’t wait to see how it turns out.I could wax poetic about a great number of Mylo’s culinary accomplishments, but I’ll stick with two. I had a meeting in Little Rock last week and managed to coerce my colleague into meeting at Mylo’s. She ordered the Scotch Egg and an iced coffee, while I had a latte and the lox and bagel, but without the bagel.You see, once upon a time, Mylo’s ran out of bagels, but offered to serve the dish with sourdough instead. As it turns out, I rather like it put together that way. The lox and bagel (or whatever bread) from Mylo’s is probably at the top of my lox-list. And I eat a lot of lox and bagels. The chives and onion in the cream cheese are freshly mixed in, the tomatoes garden-quality, and the little salad the ideal companion.Then there was the Scotch egg. A traditional version of this would have sausage wrapped around the soft boiled egg, but in Mylo’s version, it’s potato. That’s right, potato. The flavors, I’ll be honest, are so subtle as to be almost bland, but there’s something about the way the starchiness of the potato mixes with the egg that just works. Despite not being heavy, the experience was almost soothing, like eating comfort food.In regard to coffee, naturally, the latte at Mylo is consistently one of the best. I branched out this time and had vanilla bean mixed in. While I’m often frustrated by overly-sweetened beverages, the latte was hardly sweet at all—just enough to bring out the flavors of the fresh vanilla bean.Oh, and I also grabbed a piece of shortbread. I compare all shortbread to what I had in Scotland, the birthplace of shortbread, and Mylo is the only place I’ve found stateside that compares. It’s buttery, with a texture I think indicates at least some powdered sugar was used. Perfection.As we’ve come to expect of Mylo, their food is well-crafted, their baked goods a treat in this from-a-mix world we live in, and their coffee beverages consistently hit the mark. If you haven’t made it in, well, they’re open every day. Take yourself on a little date, why don’tcha?