Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Hot dogs for LR, Korean food for Argenta

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:52 AM

Chef Kiyen Kim
  • Chef Kiyen Kim
Details aren't firm, but two new eateries should open this fall in LR and NLR downtowns: Chef Kiyen Kim of Kiyens Seafood Steak and Sushi (17200 Chenal Parkway) is working up the menu for a new venture, Kamikaito by Kiyens, in the space formerly occupied by Ferneau in the Argenta neighborhood of North Little Rock.

Manager Lauren Lee said Kim is “really creative” and hoping to offer a “diverse menu” at Kamikaito. Kim was considering Korean-style pizza and went so far as to get the mixer for the dough, but no firm decisions on that have been made.

A late October opening date is anticipated. Kamaikaito will be located at 521 Main St., across from the Argenta Farmers Market lot.

A restaurant featuring hot dogs from scratch — including the meat — is still on the radar at the River Market’s Ottenheimer Hall, operations director Diana Long says, but no lease has been signed. The hot dog eatery will occupy the L-shaped corner space that Boulevard Bread left earlier in the year. Once the lease is signed, the hall will be full.

Meanwhile, the week of rain we had in August slowed down construction on the addition to David’s Burger’s, at the east end of the River Market building; Long said the addition should be complete in a couple of weeks and then work will begin on the interior. Ryan Rooney, marketer for David’s Burgers, first confirmed that the restaurant had its eye on the River Market in April 2015, but the lease wasn’t signed until this year.
