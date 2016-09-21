Eat Arkansas

Wednesday, September 21, 2016

Prospect for success looks good for new Chi venture

Posted By on Wed, Sep 21, 2016 at 9:56 AM

click to enlarge Prospect: Where you can get a "Ham" burger and call the Hogs.
  • Prospect: Where you can get a "Ham" burger and call the Hogs.

It appears the Chi family of restaurateurs has landed a winner with the latest incarnation of its space at 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., the Prospect Sports Bar. Formerly Oishi Hibachi, and before that RJ Tao, the new restaurant is a family-friendly place offering twists on bar food, such as the Barnyard “Ham” Burger, which includes slices of ham and cheese atop the beef (you can add an egg to that, too); chicken and pork butt from Prospect’s own smokers; go-befores that range from chili cheese fries to a citrus avocado salad (for the “tennis ladies,” bar manager and Chi consultant Shaun Halloran said, though he’s seen some petit eaters dig into the chili fries, too); beef tenderloin and truffle fries, and more, as well as a menu for kids.

Halloran, who has been with the Chis for two years and has a long history in the Little Rock restaurant business, said the idea was to “bring something to the Heights that fit the neighborhood,” and what fits better than a place to eat and drink and watch television on a Razorback game night? That night came just a few days after Prospect’s opening last Tuesday, and was a trial by fire. “Game day was absolutely out of control,” Halloran said. “We were so blessed that everybody was having a good time.”

New to the layout is a stage for “subtle” live music and Karaoke and a game room with pool tables. The bar is going for high-quality drinks, with fresh juices in its fruity drinks, including vodka infusions with fresh strawberries and watermelon, and there’s no mix in the margaritas, Halloran said. Prospect is open 11 a.m. until closing Monday through Saturday and noon until on Sunday. Telephone number is 603-0080; a full menu can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Oishi’s Buddha, by the way, has moved on to Lulu Chi’s farm.

