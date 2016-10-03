The 28th gear: Spokes remodels shop to add coffee bar, will open cafe on Rebsamen Park Road

click to enlarge
F3 Velo LLC
, a newly incorporated Little Rock business, has partnered with Spokes Little Rock bicycle shop in two ventures that will offer a jolt for cyclists and others: A coffee bar in Spokes at 1001 Kavanaugh Blvd. (at Stifft Station) that will take up a third of the shop after a remodel, and a cafe and coffee bar at 1509 Rebsamen Park Road, in the building formerly owned by Marshall Clements.
In a news release, Spokes partner Tony Karklins
, whose plans for local manufacture of high-performance bikes were recently featured
in the Arkansas Times'
Visionaries issue, said the Stifft Station Spokes will be "the most thoughtful bicycle retail concepts in the country." Spokes is also opening a second location, Giant Bicycles of Little Rock, in the Pleasant Ridge Shopping Center, later in the year.
The cafe and coffee bar in the 11,000-square-foot former Marshall Clements store will serve beer and wine as well as food and will include a bicycle shop featuring bicycles made in Little Rock by Karklins' new company, HIA Velo.
Partners in F3 Velo LLC includes Doug Zell
, who founded Chicago-based Intelligentsia coffee, and Little Rock lawyer Chris St. Peter
. Spokes Enterprises partners besides Karklins are Mat and Regina Seelinger
and Michael and Nancy Chaffin.