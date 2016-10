The 28th gear: Spokes remodels shop to add coffee bar, will open cafe on Rebsamen Park Road

click to enlarge

, a newly incorporated Little Rock business, has partnered with Spokes Little Rock bicycle shop in two ventures that will offer a jolt for cyclists and others: A coffee bar in Spokes at 1001 Kavanaugh Blvd. (at Stifft Station) that will take up a third of the shop after a remodel, and a cafe and coffee bar at 1509 Rebsamen Park Road, in the building formerly owned by Marshall Clements.In a news release, Spokes partner whose plans for local manufacture of high-performance bikes were recently featured in theVisionaries issue, said the Stifft Station Spokes will be "the most thoughtful bicycle retail concepts in the country." Spokes is also opening a second location, Giant Bicycles of Little Rock, in the Pleasant Ridge Shopping Center, later in the year.The cafe and coffee bar in the 11,000-square-foot former Marshall Clements store will serve beer and wine as well as food and will include a bicycle shop featuring bicycles made in Little Rock by Karklins' new company, HIA Velo.Partners in F3 Velo LLC includes, who founded Chicago-based Intelligentsia coffee, and Little Rock lawyer. Spokes Enterprises partners besides Karklins areand