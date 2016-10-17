click to enlarge Lacey Thacker

Pahd mixed vegetables

click to enlarge Lacey Thacker

Spring Rolls

click to enlarge Lacey Thacker

Pahd eggplant

The shuttering of Saigon left the Thai selection in Conway in a state slim pickens—just a single restaurant,, located off Salem in s strip mall behind Walgreens. It's a popular lunch place for folks in west Conway during the week, and even Sunday draw a slow-but-steady crowd. It may be the city's only choice for Thai, but lucky for us, it’s a good one.Once we were seated, our drink orders were quickly filled. After perusing their menu, we decided onfor an appetizer. These particular spring rolls might have been more aptly named lettuce wraps, but whatever they’re called, they were tasty. At Thai restaurants, let’s face it, the peanut sauce is really the star of lettuce wraps, and their sauce was heavy on the peanut, light on the sugar, and boasted a rich flavor. Layered onto the crispy lettuce in the wraps, it was a winning combination.I requested the, while my spouse ordered the. Despite being in a rather saucy dish, the quality of the eggplant was apparent. However, this dish did have a little surprise: heat. While some of the green pepper in the dish was harmless bell pepper, it was nearly indistinguishable from another, different, very hot pepper. He wound up pulling it aside to eat in small bites. Luckily, that spice didn’t infiltrate the rest of the vegetables or sauce in his meal. Sometimes spice is what you’re looking for, but when it’s not expected, it can set your tongue on fire before you know it. That being said, it’s nothing but a warning, as the dish was overall excellent.My meal was exactly what I was looking for. The vegetables were perfectly cooked and the sauce, flavorful. I can’t say it was a deeply memorable meal, but it was solidly good.Each dish also came with a pot-sticker that, for me, was the best part of the meal—but that’s probably because I really love fried food.Overall, Bai Tong Thai Restaurant is a strong option both for lunch and for post-work happy hour/dinner meet-ups. The friendly, unobtrusive wait staff, quick service, comfortable surroundings, and consistently pleasing options will win you over.