Monday, October 17, 2016

Reviews Conway's Bai Tong Thai is a solid option for tasty Thai

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 8:00 AM

Pahd mixed vegetables
  • Lacey Thacker
  • Pahd mixed vegetables

The shuttering of Saigon left the Thai selection in Conway in a state slim pickens—just a single restaurant, Bai Tong Thai, located off Salem in s strip mall behind Walgreens. It's a popular lunch place for folks in west Conway during the week, and even Sunday draw a slow-but-steady crowd. It may be the city's only choice for Thai, but lucky for us, it’s a good one.

Once we were seated, our drink orders were quickly filled. After perusing their menu, we decided on Fresh Spring Rolls for an appetizer. These particular spring rolls might have been more aptly named lettuce wraps, but whatever they’re called, they were tasty. At Thai restaurants, let’s face it, the peanut sauce is really the star of lettuce wraps, and their sauce was heavy on the peanut, light on the sugar, and boasted a rich flavor. Layered onto the crispy lettuce in the wraps, it was a winning combination.
Spring Rolls
  • Lacey Thacker
  • Spring Rolls

I requested the Pahd Mixed Vegetables, while my spouse ordered the Pahd Eggplant. Despite being in a rather saucy dish, the quality of the eggplant was apparent. However, this dish did have a little surprise: heat. While some of the green pepper in the dish was harmless bell pepper, it was nearly indistinguishable from another, different, very hot pepper. He wound up pulling it aside to eat in small bites. Luckily, that spice didn’t infiltrate the rest of the vegetables or sauce in his meal. Sometimes spice is what you’re looking for, but when it’s not expected, it can set your tongue on fire before you know it. That being said, it’s nothing but a warning, as the dish was overall excellent.
Pahd eggplant
  • Lacey Thacker
  • Pahd eggplant

My meal was exactly what I was looking for. The vegetables were perfectly cooked and the sauce, flavorful. I can’t say it was a deeply memorable meal, but it was solidly good.

Each dish also came with a pot-sticker that, for me, was the best part of the meal—but that’s probably because I really love fried food.

Overall, Bai Tong Thai Restaurant is a strong option both for lunch and for post-work happy hour/dinner meet-ups. The friendly, unobtrusive wait staff, quick service, comfortable surroundings, and consistently pleasing options will win you over.

